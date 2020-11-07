Kindred: Picturesque weekend would have been perfect for playoff football, state cross country

Blinding sunshine, warm breezes and short sleeves. How we’ve longed for all of that on football playoff weekends.

That’s what this would have been. If not for COVID-19, high school teams here and statewide would have squared off Friday night and Saturday in week 2 of the playoffs. And they would have done it in weather ideal for leaf raking, dog walking, bad golf and, certainly, football.

Fans could have cheered in comfort, trumpet players marched with feeling in their fingers and toes, sportswriters walked sidelines free of coats, gloves and stocking caps.

It seemed such a waste Saturday, this picturesque day at a time life is so clouded, including high school sports. Typically, Mother Nature is cruel when she floods rivers and topples homes. Saturday, she rubbed salt in the wound that is 2020 by showing her brighter, softer side.

It wasn’t just football. Saturday would have been state championship day for boys and girls cross country. Peoria’s Detweiller Park would have been awash with runners and relatives, classmates and coaches. It would have been perfect.