Kindred: Picturesque weekend would have been perfect for playoff football, state cross country

Blinding sunshine, warm breezes and short sleeves. How we’ve longed for all of that on football playoff weekends.
That’s what this would have been. If not for COVID-19, high school teams here and statewide would have squared off Friday night and Saturday in week 2 of the playoffs. And they would have done it in weather ideal for leaf raking, dog walking, bad golf and, certainly, football.
Fans could have cheered in comfort, trumpet players marched with feeling in their fingers and toes, sportswriters walked sidelines free of coats, gloves and stocking caps.
It seemed such a waste Saturday, this picturesque day at a time life is so clouded, including high school sports. Typically, Mother Nature is cruel when she floods rivers and topples homes. Saturday, she rubbed salt in the wound that is 2020 by showing her brighter, softer side.
It wasn’t just football. Saturday would have been state championship day for boys and girls cross country. Peoria’s Detweiller Park would have been awash with runners and relatives, classmates and coaches. It would have been perfect.
It led to a thought about longtime Pantagraph colleague Randy Sharer, who for nearly 40 years was on that scene, telling the stories of our area’s state champions, near champions or a middle-of-the-packer with a career-best time. Many of those years he headed to Peoria dressed as if he was going on a ski trip … parka, hat, gloves, wool socks and, possibly, long underwear.
Only he could know that.
Saturday, he could have been in a polo and shorts. He had earned a day like that.
So had all those runners and running backs. Often training in cold, wind and/or rain during their athletic pursuits, they could have performed on a “no excuses” kind of day.
A waste indeed.
It brought back memories of a raw November day in 2013 when the weather was far from pristine. Illinois Wesleyan’s football team was playing host to Wartburg College in an NCAA Division III playoff game. High schools were in the semifinal round of the playoffs.
The plan was to take in the IWU-Wartburg game and write a column. The temperature was 23 degrees, the wind whipped at 23 mph and the wind chill was 7. The press box at Tucci Stadium was a welcome shelter and thankfully, then-IWU sports information director Stew Salowitz had a spot for me next to our Pantagraph beat writer for Titan football, Jim Benson.
Wartburg warmed to the task quickly on the bone-chilling day, building a 21-0 halftime lead. At that point, the Pantagraph sports editor/columnist turned to Benson and said, “I’m heading to Downs.”
Abandoning ship is a career-breaker for a captain at sea. A sports editor in a press box has more wiggle room. So, it was off to Downs, where Tri-Valley was playing host to top-ranked Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 1A semifinal.
The good news was the game kicked off an hour later than IWU-Wartburg. The bad news was the small Tri-Valley press box was understandably packed by the middle of the first half. Thus, the rest of the afternoon was spent walking the sidelines with then-Pantagraph part-timer Ken Kasprzak, who was writing the game story.
The extremities quickly went numb. Ink in the pen seemed to freeze up. Yet, the eyes were fine and they were witness to a fierce, defensive battle won by Tri-Valley, 14-6. The Vikings had earned a spot in their first state championship game and there was column fodder everywhere.
Foremost among the options was Tri-Valley’s offensive linemen, who played bare-armed as a show of “toughness” in the frigid conditions.
“Cold weather doesn’t affect us,” senior tackle Brandon Bakewell told a shivering sports editor. “We don’t need sleeves.”
Ah to be young and … well, just young.
Even those of us on the Willie Nelson side of 60 could have scoffed at long sleeves on Saturday. We could have been treated to touchdown passes or sprints to the finish line without fear of frostbite.
Missing out on that was not easy, but what has been in 2020?
Here’s the thing about Mother Nature. She doesn't always nurture. Sometimes, she warms your feet and hands but breaks your heart.
