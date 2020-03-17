Kindred: The games are over, but Ally Wiegand and her Illinois Wesleyan softball teammates still winning

We all know Ally Wiegand can pitch. The Tri-Valley High School grad has been a record-setter at Illinois Wesleyan, tossing 21 career shutouts and striking out 19 earlier this season in a perfect game.
Last May, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named her Pitcher of the Year for all of NCAA Division III.
So yes, she's dynamite in the circle.
Here's what maybe you don't know about Wiegand, who spent her first year at Division I South Dakota. She gets it. In the midst of an abrupt, gut-wrenching, premature end to her softball career, and to a potentially magical season, she gets it in a "make Mom and Dad proud" sort of way.
This IWU team has 10 seniors and was intent on earning a fifth straight trip to the Division III national finals. As sophomores, many played key roles on a national runner-up team.
This was to be their year, the culmination of a lot of hard work put in with only head coach Tiffany Prager and her assistant coaches around.
Wiegand will tell you it was difficult Friday when concerns over the coronavirus outbreak wiped out the remainder of the season for her and the No. 4 nationally ranked Titans.
In the next breath, she'll tell you this:
"I choose to believe the great memories I’ve had over the last two and a half to three years will override the memories of these next few months," Wiegand said. "I’m going to smile because it happened, not cry because it’s over."
Then she'll tell you this:
“The most important thing our team and our program and our university has given us is just a sense of belonging and lifelong friendships and a great place to come into your own," Wiegand said. "I’m really thankful for that."
No need to worry about Wiegand or her teammates. They're doing fine, thank you, even though they'd love to be building on their 9-1 start to the season.
They understand what's happening is a matter health, safety and in some cases life and death. They know that makes softball seem like ... well, a game.
So while Prager accurately states there is no playbook for what we're experiencing, her players are unwittingly establishing one.
They are making the most of social media to stay connected, using a group messaging app. They are keeping things light in a dark hour. They are leaning on the camaraderie and trust built during early morning workouts and seventh-inning rallies.
This is still their year. They're just seeing it play out in a different, unimaginable way.
"I think their response has helped the whole situation," Prager said. "We’ve talked from the beginning of the year about how adversity is going to hit and we need to be able to handle it. I don’t think anyone thought this would be how it hit. But their response has been phenomenal.
"They are phenomenal student-athletes and even better people. Their response and how they’re going to overcome this will prepare them for life. I’m so excited for them to start their careers and their jobs. They are so quick to handle anything that comes their way. I miss being around them every day. They have been such a joyous group. They have played the game with such a joy.”
It's how any game should be played, but too often egos, agendas or outside pressure to win get in the way.
Arguably this team's greatest triumph has been the ability to win so much while splintering so little.
Seniors Wiegand, Brea Walker, Shelby Fulk, Sam Berghoff, Mia Massaro, Brittany Murphy, Nicki Lewis, Sydney Alery, Kara Bischoff and Courtney Barrett won't get back what has been lost.
They are working through that reality, with each "going through our own processes and recovery from not being able to be together and see each other," Wiegand said.
At some point, when deemed safe to do so, Prager hopes to be able to honor the seniors. She says they deserve that.
Who could argue?
Collectively, they get it.
And it starts with their pitcher.
