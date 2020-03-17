Kindred: The games are over, but Ally Wiegand and her Illinois Wesleyan softball teammates still winning

Wiegand will tell you it was difficult Friday when concerns over the coronavirus outbreak wiped out the remainder of the season for her and the No. 4 nationally ranked Titans.

In the next breath, she'll tell you this:

"I choose to believe the great memories I’ve had over the last two and a half to three years will override the memories of these next few months," Wiegand said. "I’m going to smile because it happened, not cry because it’s over."

Then she'll tell you this:

“The most important thing our team and our program and our university has given us is just a sense of belonging and lifelong friendships and a great place to come into your own," Wiegand said. "I’m really thankful for that."

No need to worry about Wiegand or her teammates. They're doing fine, thank you, even though they'd love to be building on their 9-1 start to the season.

They understand what's happening is a matter health, safety and in some cases life and death. They know that makes softball seem like ... well, a game.

So while Prager accurately states there is no playbook for what we're experiencing, her players are unwittingly establishing one.