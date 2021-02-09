Kindred: Wayne Meece’s legacy to live on through officials he mentored and BNOA Hall of Fame display in his honor

Meece also was a star quarterback for the Redbirds and is a member of the Percy Family Athletic Hall of Fame. His death at age 82 in 2016 left a void in the ISU, Bloomington-Normal and officiating communities.

Meece was a longtime high school basketball official, working three state finals, but was best known for his 20 years as a Big Ten Conference football official. He worked five bowl games, including two Rose Bowls.

He served as an example and created a path for the high school football crew of Newman, Sullivan, Ashworth, Feeney and Hassel. All went on to become Division I college football officials.

Each worked in the Gateway and/or Missouri Valley conferences, with Newman and Hassel ascending to the Big Ten.

“He was the neatest, kindest man,” Sullivan said of Meece. “He was willing to help out anybody at any time. A lot of what I picked up from Wayne was how to handle coaches. He worked the sidelines in the Big Ten with Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes and those guys. To be able to do that, you have to be an extra special guy.