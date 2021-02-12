Watch now: Despite NCAA Division III cancelations, Millikin wrestling's postseason dreams are still alive

DECATUR — Briefly, it looked like Millikin wrestling would be robbed of a postseason again.
Millikin sent four wrestlers to the NCAA Division III wrestling championships last March, but the competition was canceled 12 hours before competition was to get underway due to COVID-19 precautions.
The NCAA announced on Feb. 4 that the winter sport championships would be canceled again for the 2020-21 academic year, effectively ending Big Blue wrestling's year with the CCIW conference meet on Saturday at Augustana College.
But Millikin wrestling coach Ryan Birt, as a member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), had been working on a solution for a possible NCAA cancellation — an NWCA National Tournament.
"We anticipated this happening and we didn't sit back. We had a plan and we've been working all along," Birt said. "We had to wait to pull our cards out, but once (the DIII cancellation) happened, we moved forward. I'm thankful that we are going to get our guys an opportunity for a postseason that they deserve."
The NWCA championships will take place March 12-13 in Iowa, with a final location to be announced. Typically, a NCAA regional qualifier is held before the championships, but the NWCA will use a ranking system and expanded the number of wrestlers in each weight class instead.
"Usually there is a regional qualifier but with so much going on, we're not going to risk that," Birt said. "We are just going to try to take the best 32 guys at each weight that can make it if their schools will let them. We are going to expand the field from 18 to 32-man brackets with no qualifiers. Coaches will put forward wrestlers and we will rank them and the top 32 will make it in an RPI system."
Bradan Birt, Ryan Birt's son, is undefeated this season (6-0) and is going for his fourth consecutive CCIW championship at 165 pounds. He lost his shot at a national title last season and is happy to get an opportunity this year.
"It is really exciting and I sort of viewed this as an extra year as it was because everyone gets extra year eligibility. It is really exciting that something like this can get secured because it's like a free tournament," Bradan Birt said. "My mindset really hasn't changed and I think it makes me more excited. Whether it was last year or this year, the goal is to win a national title and I'll take it one match at a time."
Between the start of Millikin's season on Jan. 24 and the conference tournament on Saturday, just 20 days have gone by. That incredibly short time for a season has been a challenge for wrestlers who like to build throughout their season.
"The short-season sucks because we all want to wrestle matches. In a regular season, I usually open up over the course of the season and get a lot better," Bradan Birt said. "I've only wrestled six matches on the mat so far, so I need to get that regular-season flow going."
Millikin is 5-1 in team competition, with that one loss coming to North Central 25-18 on Jan. 24. The Blue edged North Central at last season's CCIW championships by one point and it will be a battle against the Cardinals (8-0 in dual competition) again this season.
"The last three years it has come down to between us and them and their coach texted me at the start of the week saying he thought it was going to be another barn burner," Ryan Birt said. "Knock on wood, I think we have both done a good job at taking our programs to the next."
Logan Hagerbaumer, who is 6-0 this season at 197 pounds, was working out on the mats at the DIII national championships last year when they were canceled. At that point, his outlook changed.
"I was just a few hours away from being at nationals and (when it was canceled) that was when my new season started," he said. "We've been grinding and we found out we get to compete this season in January, so we've been ready. The work hasn't stopped for us and we are ready full force ahead.
"There's nothing more that I want than to go out there at the national tournament and prove what I have — to show my family and friends and all of DIII what I have. My goal is to win a national championship and that's what I plan on doing."
