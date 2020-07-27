You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Valley Conference delays start of fall sports, not including football
072820-blm-spt-1mvc

Illinois State's volleyball team will only play a conference-only season this fall.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference has delayed the start of fall sports, excluding football, until Sept. 18, the MVC announced Monday, and will play conference-only seasons in volleyball and soccer.

No decision was made on the fate of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season. 

The MVFC Presidents Council sees merit in delaying the decision to determine if there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.

Fall competitive schedules for Illinois State men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 18, as will the non-championship fall seasons for Redbird baseball and softball.

Additionally, the start of fall practice for all MVC-sponsored sports may not start before Aug. 17.

Beginning on Sept. 18, student-athletes in those sports may compete against non-conference competition, provided that non-MVC institutions meet the necessary safety specifications as outlined in the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

