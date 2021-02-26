No. 17 Oklahoma State slips past Illinois State baseball team in ninth

Pinch-hitter Justin Campbell's single brought in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State edged Illinois State, 3-2, in a nonconference baseball game Friday in Stillwater, Okla.

Hayden Jones' single scored Gunner Peterson in the top of the ninth as ISU (2-1) tied the game at 2-all.

Jake McCaw's solo home run gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead in the third.

ISU starter Colton Johnson went 6⅓ innings. He gave up four hits and two runs, one earned, while walking two and striking out four. Reliever Derek Salata suffered the loss. Jack Butler had two of ISU's nine hits.

The Redbirds and Oklahoma State play at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Volleyball called off: The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed ISU's volleyball series at Loyola on Sunday and Monday. The Redbirds have fewer than the minimum available medically-eligible players, which is nine in volleyball.

The MVC will announce make-up dates for the matches at a later date.