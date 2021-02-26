No. 17 Oklahoma State slips past Illinois State baseball team in ninth

Pinch-hitter Justin Campbell's single brought in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State edged Illinois State, 3-2, in a nonconference baseball game Friday in Stillwater, Okla.
Hayden Jones' single scored Gunner Peterson in the top of the ninth as ISU (2-1) tied the game at 2-all.
Jake McCaw's solo home run gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead in the third.
ISU starter Colton Johnson went 6⅓ innings. He gave up four hits and two runs, one earned, while walking two and striking out four. Reliever Derek Salata suffered the loss. Jack Butler had two of ISU's nine hits.
The Redbirds and Oklahoma State play at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball called off: The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed ISU's volleyball series at Loyola on Sunday and Monday. The Redbirds have fewer than the minimum available medically-eligible players, which is nine in volleyball.
The MVC will announce make-up dates for the matches at a later date.
Softball canceled: The ISU softball team's games against UT Martin and Northern Kentucky in the Tennessee Invitational were canceled because of rain. ISU faces Central Michigan on Saturday to conclude the tourney.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Baseball sweeps: Evan Ranneklev went 5-for-5 in the first game as Illinois Wesleyan's baseball team swept a season-opening doubleheader against Greenville at Edwardsville.
Will Kafer had four hits and drove in two runs in the opener as the Titans pounded out 19 hits in a 12-1 victory in eight innings. Quinn Gudaitis struck out 10 and allowed two hits in six scoreless innings to get the win.
Dom LiLello had a home run among three hits and scored four runs for the Titans in a 14-2 seven-inning win in the second game. Brady Hough picked up the win with three innings of one-hit relief, striking out four.