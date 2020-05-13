Normal West grad Casey Jefferson named Heartland College head softball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Just six years ago, Casey Jefferson was a part of it as a senior softball player at Normal West High School.

Now Jefferson wants to mine the fertile Intercity softball landscape and bring that talent to Heartland College.

“This is a special place for me,” said Jefferson, who was named Heartland’s head softball coach Wednesday. “The talent around Bloomington-Normal is just outstanding. I definitely want it to be a place you strive to be at.”

Jefferson has served as Heartland associate head coach since 2016. She recently graduated from Illinois State with a master’s degree in sports management.

“Casey’s dedication to the program has been clear for years. Her influence on our students and our athletes clearly demonstrates why she is the right fit for this position,” Hawks athletic director Ryan Knox said.