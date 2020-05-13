Normal West grad Casey Jefferson named Heartland College head softball coach

NORMAL — Just six years ago, Casey Jefferson was a part of it as a senior softball player at Normal West High School.
Now Jefferson wants to mine the fertile Intercity softball landscape and bring that talent to Heartland College.
“This is a special place for me,” said Jefferson, who was named Heartland’s head softball coach Wednesday. “The talent around Bloomington-Normal is just outstanding. I definitely want it to be a place you strive to be at.”
Jefferson has served as Heartland associate head coach since 2016. She recently graduated from Illinois State with a master’s degree in sports management.
“Casey’s dedication to the program has been clear for years. Her influence on our students and our athletes clearly demonstrates why she is the right fit for this position,” Hawks athletic director Ryan Knox said.
Jefferson was a Heartland softball player in 2015-16, helping the Hawks to two conference championships and one national tournament appearance.
“I definitely want to bring in a lot of Central Illinois girls,” she said. “I can make it a culture where people strive to be, like a culture Division I has.”
Jefferson also will serve as Coordinator of Success Coaching at Heartland.
“I’ve been with the success connection team since school started. That’s fairly new at Heartland,” Jefferson said. “It’s through student enrollment. Basically, it’s helping anybody on the Heartland campus find resources if they need help with tutoring, time management, financial aid."
Jefferson officially assumes her new jobs on July 1.
