North Park edges Illinois Wesleyan baseball

Ranko Stevanovic's two-run single in the fifth inning was the difference Tuesday as North Park edged Illinois Wesleyan, 2-1, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin baseball action at Horenberger Field.

Dom DiLello singled and scored on a wild pitch for the lone IWU run in the sixth.

Titans starter Quinn Gudaitis allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking six.

IWU fell to 5-4 overall and North Park improved to 5-0 in the CCIW opener for both teams.

Illinois State

Men's golf 9th: ISU shot 297 Tuesday for an 879 total that tied for ninth in the Louisiana Classics tournament in Lafayette, La.

Illinois was the team champion at 41-under 823.

David Perkins was the top Redbird finisher at 1-over 217. Perkins closed with a 73 and tied for 16th.

