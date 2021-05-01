Saturday's College Report: Illinois State baseball splits MVC pair with Valparaiso

Maddie Monk (9-3) was the winning pitcher in game one, giving up one unearned run, walking none and striking out four. Hope Yeoman had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans.

IWU moved to 24-12 overall in game two with Nina Mardjetko (9-3) picking up the pitching decision. Katie Del Re and Breanna Adams both knocked in two runs and Del Re had two of the Titans' six hits.

Wesleyan is 21-9 in conference play and will be the No. 2 seed in next week's CCIW Tournament.

Men's lacrosse wins CCIW: The Titans routed Carroll, 29-1, at Tucci Stadium to claim the CCIW regular season championship for the third straight season.

IWU (11-1, 6-0 in the CCIW) received seven points from senior Brett Grabarek on three goals and four assists. Senior Nick Ceko had four goals and two assists and Ben Filo chipped in four goals.

Senior Max Bousky went 20-for-20 in faceoffs and picked up the game-high 17 ground balls. With his perfect performance at the X, Bousky tied the NCAA single-game record for faceoff win percentage.

Big lead gets away: The IWU baseball team led Carroll 12-1 after five innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Horenberger Field, but the Pioneers tied it with 11 runs in the sixth and prevailed 17-13.

Will Kafer contributed three hits and two RBIs to the Titans' offense. Cole Greer, Dom DiLello, Jacob Cyrus and Jack Schneider also knocked in two apiece.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.