Saturday's College Report: Illinois State baseball splits MVC pair with Valparaiso

Jordan Lussier pitched six strong innings and Aidan Huggins blasted a three-run home run Saturday as the Illinois State baseball team handled Valparaiso, 12-3, in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Valparaiso, Ind.
In the second game, Valpo jetted out to an 11-0 lead after two innings and won, 17-13.
Lussier's 11 strikeouts were the most for a Redbird freshman since 2011. The right-hander gave up two earned runs, seven hits and walked three.
Huggins' homer gave ISU a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The ISU shortstop finished with three hits and three runs scored.
Jake McCaw had four hits for the Redbirds, while Ryan Cermak joined Huggins with three RBIs. Joe Butler and Kyle Soberano drove in two each.
ISU rallied within 12-8 in the top of the fifth, but the Crusaders answered with three of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Redbirds brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth.
Hayden Jones homered and drove in four runs for ISU. Nick Gile, McCaw and Soberano also homered. Jones, Jordan Libman and McCaw had three hits each.
Illinois Wesleyan
Softball sweeps North Central: The Titans' softball team dumped North Central, 3-1 and 7-5, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action at Naperville.
Maddie Monk (9-3) was the winning pitcher in game one, giving up one unearned run, walking none and striking out four. Hope Yeoman had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans.
IWU moved to 24-12 overall in game two with Nina Mardjetko (9-3) picking up the pitching decision. Katie Del Re and Breanna Adams both knocked in two runs and Del Re had two of the Titans' six hits.
Wesleyan is 21-9 in conference play and will be the No. 2 seed in next week's CCIW Tournament.
Men's lacrosse wins CCIW: The Titans routed Carroll, 29-1, at Tucci Stadium to claim the CCIW regular season championship for the third straight season.
IWU (11-1, 6-0 in the CCIW) received seven points from senior Brett Grabarek on three goals and four assists. Senior Nick Ceko had four goals and two assists and Ben Filo chipped in four goals.
Senior Max Bousky went 20-for-20 in faceoffs and picked up the game-high 17 ground balls. With his perfect performance at the X, Bousky tied the NCAA single-game record for faceoff win percentage.
Big lead gets away: The IWU baseball team led Carroll 12-1 after five innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Horenberger Field, but the Pioneers tied it with 11 runs in the sixth and prevailed 17-13.
Will Kafer contributed three hits and two RBIs to the Titans' offense. Cole Greer, Dom DiLello, Jacob Cyrus and Jack Schneider also knocked in two apiece.