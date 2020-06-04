Watch now: Former Normal West star Kayla Braffet-Strain living her pro soccer dream in Sweden

Braffet-Strain likes the fact the core of her 16-player squad has been together for six years. She is among six newcomers.

"My team last year was a completely new team," she said. "This (Umea) team is very fit. Last year, I didn't think we had quite as fit of players."

Braffet-Strain credits teammates for removing the language barrier.

"They always translate for me," she said. "Whoever is closest to me just comes over and starts translating. I don't even have to ask anymore. They are awesome."

Braffet-Strain has also been impressed with Umea's coaches.

"I wish I'd had these coaches my first year playing professionally because I can only imagine where I would have been having them for three years compared to just four months so far," she said. "They are just so good at details and they are very good at picking apart our team while also picking apart the other team.

"They really focus on you as an individual. Of course we do a lot of collective things, but they know I like playing on the outside so I have the freedom to go and be more of a wanderer."

Braffet-Strain said Swedish soccer involves far more passing than the American game, which features speed and physicality.