Watch now: Former Normal West star Kayla Braffet-Strain living her pro soccer dream in Sweden

An early morning call to Sweden, facilitated by Facebook Messenger, reached Kayla Braffet-Strain on a 20-minute walk to the gym where she trains.
The former Normal West High School and South Dakota State soccer star sounded as if she was actually on the Braffet Berry Farm near Carlock where she grew up.
The caller asks the 30-year-old forward about her long-term hopes.
"I'm living in my dream," she said.
Four years ago, the outside world saw Braffet-Strain as a middle school teacher. On the inside, however, the 2007 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year saw herself quite differently.
"My dream was to play professionally," said Braffet-Strain, who begins her third season of pro soccer on June 27 for Umea, a top-tier team in Sweden. "I didn't really have any dream beyond that. So I'm definitely living in my dream and I have fulfilled that dream."
The current season was supposed to begin in April, but the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold even though Sweden has remained far more open than most countries.
"I've been here since mid-February," said Braffet-Stain, whose team will play until November, having rescheduled its entire season.
All of the games will be televised, but crowds will be limited to 50 spectators.
"We're hoping in August, maybe (there will be more)," Braffet-Strain said. "Hopefully we can make some sort of income because most of our revenue comes off of tickets."
Braffet-Strain, whose team switched from indoor to outdoor practices this week, envisions playing without fans as a mental challenge.
"I think it's going to be a little bit of a mind shift," she said. "I guess whatever energy I got from the fans, I'm just going to have to remember they are there (in spirit).
"Fans can really help keep you motivated or give you that extra spark. We do have a sports psychologist that we are meeting with pretty frequently. I've been meeting with him as an individual just to help prepare me for this season because it is different and there's been a long preseason."
A year ago, Braffet-Strain was a defensive wing back for 9-3-10 KIF Orebro in Sweden, scoring three goals. In her first pro season with 26-15-5 Lidkoping in Sweden, she had 13 goals as a forward.
"I'm really optimistic about this team," she said of Umea, which was a second tier club last season. "They got promoted. This team has been in the first tier for years and years so it's just a good club overall."
Braffet-Strain likes the fact the core of her 16-player squad has been together for six years. She is among six newcomers.
"My team last year was a completely new team," she said. "This (Umea) team is very fit. Last year, I didn't think we had quite as fit of players."
Braffet-Strain credits teammates for removing the language barrier.
"They always translate for me," she said. "Whoever is closest to me just comes over and starts translating. I don't even have to ask anymore. They are awesome."
Braffet-Strain has also been impressed with Umea's coaches.
"I wish I'd had these coaches my first year playing professionally because I can only imagine where I would have been having them for three years compared to just four months so far," she said. "They are just so good at details and they are very good at picking apart our team while also picking apart the other team.
"They really focus on you as an individual. Of course we do a lot of collective things, but they know I like playing on the outside so I have the freedom to go and be more of a wanderer."
Braffet-Strain said Swedish soccer involves far more passing than the American game, which features speed and physicality.
"I really had to step up my passing game and my passing percentage just so I'm able to play and get in the flow with the rest of my teammates," she said. "They know what I like and they'll give me that longer ball. It's nice because I'm able to grow in my game on the technical side, but it's a challenge at the same time."
Every touch of the ball is analyzed. Braffet-Strain hopes to complete 80% of her passes to teammates this season.
"I am a risk player," she explained. "I am on the offense where I am taking risks. I'm not a center back where I should be connecting almost every pass. I understand why my percentage will never be 90%. There is just no way."
Off-the-field training is more soccer-focused than in the U.S.
"I thought it was very soccer-focused in college ... but when you have a strength coach, they do soccer and baseball and softball," Braffet-Strain said. "I've definitely noticed that difference here."
Setting a good soccer training example is her husband Reid Strain of Fox Grove. Their wedding was Jan. 25.
"He keeps me super motivated," she said. "He's always stretching and foam rolling, always eating right. I don't think I've ever seen him drink anything other than water. It's actually amazing. I don't get how he does it. He really keeps me on the straight and narrow. He's a great accountability partner."
The couple met while training with other pros at Bridges Academy in Palatine. On the first day, she asked him to pass the ball with her. The rest is history.
Reid Strain has played professionally in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Argentina, and now plays for a pro team in Sweden, an hour's train ride from Umea.
"We're in very similar situations, which is great," said Braffet-Strain, who has discovered something better than living your dream.
That's sharing it.
