Watch now: Heartland soccer gets double dose of national tournament experience

NORMAL – Heartland College soccer is doubling up on its first trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournaments.

Both the Hawks’ women’s and men’s teams will be competing in the NJCAA Division II Championship.

The Heartland women will open play Friday in Evans. Ga., while the men are bound for Wichita, Kan., and competition beginning Saturday.

Each team sports a 9-0 record and earned their national tournament berth by winning the Region 24 championship.

“This has been a special group and both teams have come together as a family,” said Jovany Macias, who serves as head coach for both squads. “The players have shown the necessary dedication to get to this level from day one.

"It’s personally rewarding to see such progress for our soccer programs in such a short amount of time.”

Heartland athletic director Ryan Knox said Macias “has transformed the soccer at HCC. Putting a plan in place both in the classroom and on the field and seeing it to fruition, has made this difficult year one we can ultimately celebrate.”

Women’s goalkeeper Bekah Nielsen, a Normal West High School graduate, was named Region 24 Goalkeeper of the Year after allowing just one goal in nine matches while making 21 saves.

Region 24 Player of the Year Lucia Cuadra leads the Hawks with 58 points on 22 goals and 14 assists. Irene Robles adds 32 points on 10 goals and 12 assists.

The Hawks’ women are ranked sixth and opens the 12-team tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Northeast Community College.

The Heartland men are ranked third and are led in scoring by Daniel Trojman (23 points), Ignacio Suarez (20) and Charlie Bushby (18).

Goalkeeper Alexander Schulze has surrendered only four goals during eight matches in net.

The men open play in their 12-team tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. against Morton.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

