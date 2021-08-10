Watch now: Heartland soccer selects Ramos as new head coach

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has named Norman Ramos as head coach of its men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Ramos will lead squads that saw great success in the previous season as both the Heartland teams advanced to the NJCAA Division II Final Four.

The head coaching position became vacant when Jovany Macias was hired by his alma mater, Texas A&M International.

“Coach Ramos has been an important part of the success of our soccer programs at HCC,” said Heartland athletics director Ryan Knox. “Norman has been preparing for this opportunity and will continue the success we’ve seen both on and off the field.”

Ramos faced a great deal of personal adversity last year as he was seriously hurt in October of 2020 when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Bloomington. Ramos sustained serious injuries in the accident.

While he was in intensive care, Heartland soccer players and friends rallied together to raise funds to help cover his medical expenses.

“How Coach Ramos responded to his accident, with the wonderful help and outreach of the community, is an example of resiliency we can all learn from,” said Knox.

The Hawks. men's team begins its season against Prairie State College on August 23. The women open on Aug. 29 versus East Central College.

