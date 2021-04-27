KIndred: Avanti’s Angels connection at core of Illinois State softball surge

Absolutely.

Day entered Tuesday’s play with a 16-4 record, 1.57 ERA, 202 strikeouts, 28 walks and seven shutouts.

Clearly, Avanti’s Angels’ imprint is all over ISU’s best start since 1981, which includes three losses to nationally ranked teams.

Olson, a junior second baseman from Olympia and Hartsburg-Emden, headed to Peoria ranked third on the team with a .340 batting average. She had six doubles, three homers, 23 RBI, a .505 slugging percentage and .421 on-base percentage. Coursey was batting .242 with two doubles, a homer and 10 RBI.

Leonard and Olson committed to Fischer in 2016 as high school sophomores along with Avanti’s Angels teammate and fellow sophomore Ellie Weltha of Bloomington. Weltha transferred following her freshman year at ISU to Truman State, enabling her to play basketball as well as softball.

Coursey also committed to ISU in 2016 as a junior at St. Joseph-Ogden. It marked the first time four players from one BNGSA summer team had committed to the same college.

Day helped Avanti’s Angels to 2017 ASA and USSSA state titles and the ASA Northern Nationals crown before making 21 starts as an ISU freshman in 2018.