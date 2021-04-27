KIndred: Avanti’s Angels connection at core of Illinois State softball surge

Connections matter in business, politics, Hollywood … everywhere, really. They matter in sports to be sure, not just in multibillion-dollar professional leagues, but at every level.
They lead to players joining this team or that, blending talents and personalities. At their best, connections result in friendships, championships.
Examples play out year after year, here and elsewhere. There may be none better than what’s happening this spring with Illinois State softball.
At 27-6 overall and 13-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Redbirds were rolling ahead of Tuesday’s game at Bradley. A big reason? A connection between head coach Melinda Fischer’s program and an incredibly productive summer travel team.
Four of Fischer’s key players are former stars on Steve Hassel’s Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association Avanti’s Angels. Mack Leonard, Morgan Day, Emme Olson and Andrea Coursey were teammates for parts or all of a multiyear Angels run that included three Amateur Softball Association state championships, a USSSA state title and an ASA Northern Nationals championship.
They forged bonds, developed skills and won big under Hassel, a longtime BNGSA coach and now head coach at Normal Community High School. His Avanti’s Angels were not assembled as a feeder team for the Redbirds, but became one anyway.
A previous edition of Avanti’s Angels produced Redbird standouts Lauren Kellar and Nichelle Harrison (2010-2014). The more recent version has provided ISU with its top two pitchers and three hitters with a combined 32 extra-base hits, 13 home runs and 66 runs batted in.
Monday was a reminder of how strong the connection is.
Leonard, a junior utility player/pitcher and NCHS graduate, was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Week, a reward for going 5 for 9 with four walks, three homers, five runs scored and seven RBI during a 4-0 week.
Day, a senior from Tuscola, was selected as the Valley Pitcher of the Week after posting a 2-0 record with two one-hit shutouts and 21 strikeouts.
Tuesday, they boarded the bus to Peoria atop the Redbirds’ statistics sheet.
Leonard was hitting .420 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 33 RBI, an .810 slugging percentage and .547 on-base percentage. She also had a 10-2 pitching record with a 2.05 earned run average.
“Wow!” you say?
Absolutely.
Day entered Tuesday’s play with a 16-4 record, 1.57 ERA, 202 strikeouts, 28 walks and seven shutouts.
Clearly, Avanti’s Angels’ imprint is all over ISU’s best start since 1981, which includes three losses to nationally ranked teams.
Olson, a junior second baseman from Olympia and Hartsburg-Emden, headed to Peoria ranked third on the team with a .340 batting average. She had six doubles, three homers, 23 RBI, a .505 slugging percentage and .421 on-base percentage. Coursey was batting .242 with two doubles, a homer and 10 RBI.
Leonard and Olson committed to Fischer in 2016 as high school sophomores along with Avanti’s Angels teammate and fellow sophomore Ellie Weltha of Bloomington. Weltha transferred following her freshman year at ISU to Truman State, enabling her to play basketball as well as softball.
Coursey also committed to ISU in 2016 as a junior at St. Joseph-Ogden. It marked the first time four players from one BNGSA summer team had committed to the same college.
Day helped Avanti’s Angels to 2017 ASA and USSSA state titles and the ASA Northern Nationals crown before making 21 starts as an ISU freshman in 2018.
When the Pantagraph reported the Avanti’s Angels commitments, yours truly wrote that Fischer had received “a recruiting grand slam.” Was it over the top? The writer wrestled with that as the words spilled out of the keyboard.
Turns out it wasn’t. The recruits lived up to the hype. They were the real thing.
Now, so are the Redbirds.
Connections matter.
24 Illinois State students who found fame
Paul DeJong '15
Gary Sinise
Jeff Perry '78
Richard Roeper '82
Jane Lynch '82
Craig Robinson '94
Cecilia Suarez '95
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Michelle (Tenitra) Williams
Adam Kinzinger '00
Jay Blunk '86
Suzy Bogguss '79
Judith Ivey '73
Laurie Metcalf '76
Rondi Reed '77
D.A. Weibring '75
Cathy Boswell '83
Doug Collins '73
Dan Rutherford '78
Boomer Grigsby '07
John Malkovich
Donald McHenry '57
Mike Zimmer '79
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred