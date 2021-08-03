Kindred: ‘Perfect fit’ leads former Normal Community star Megan Nonnemacher to Saint Xavier Hall of Fame

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Megan Nonnemacher helps coach a team of 15- and 16-year-old girls in the summer. She understands their mindset regarding college softball.

Why?

There was a time she shared it.

“Every kid wants to go Division I,” Nonnemacher said. “That’s always their dream.”

The players on Steve Hassel’s BNGSA Angels 05 travel team don’t have to look far to realize bigger isn’t always better. Assistant coach Kimmy Hassel had an outstanding career at Division III St. Thomas (Minn.).

And Nonnemacher?

She thrived at NAIA school Saint Xavier … so well that on Saturday, she was inducted into the Saint Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame in Chicago. The former Normal Community High School star was an NAIA All-American pitcher on nationally competitive Saint Xavier teams.

Just maybe it will give those 15-16 year olds more options to consider.

“I think with Kimmy helping too, they can see you can still be successful at a smaller school,” Nonnemacher said. “I think that’s been helpful for them in their recruiting process. I’m hopeful that’s rubbing off on them.”

Nonnemacher is No. 2 in Saint Xavier history in wins (85), win percentage (.802), appearances (119), starts (110) and strikeouts (713). She also had 97 complete games and 39 shutouts from 2011 to 2014.

She would be No. 1 in most of those categories if not for her sister, Nicole, who followed her to Saint Xavier and starred from 2013-16.

When Nonnemacher learned she had been chosen for the Hall of Fame, she was “very honored and excited.” She also was curious.

“I jokingly asked if my sister was going to be inducted at the same time,” she said.

It was a fair question, but Nicole Nonnemacher has not been out of school quite long enough to be considered. Her time will come soon.

Megan Nonnemacher’s induction comes in the same year that former NCHS all-state pitcher Amber May will be inducted into the Eastern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.

May led the Iron to the 2007 Class AA state championship as a senior. Nonnemacher was a freshman and took over as NCHS’ No. 1 pitcher the next three years. After that, it was Nicole Nonnemacher’s turn.

When the sisters reunited at Saint Xavier, it was in line with the atmosphere under then-Cougars’ coach Myra Minuskin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Coach Myra really values family,” Megan Nonnemacher said. “She really tried to get Nicole there and obviously Nicole was a very good pitcher.

“The Chicago Tribune did an article on our team because at one point we had eight sisters on the team … four sets. That just shows how much she (Minuskin) values family. Everything else … school wise, softball wise, it was a perfect fit for me.”

Nonnemacher was stellar in the classroom as well. As a senior, she was named the Capital One Academic All-American Softball Player of the Year in the college division.

On the way home from the 2014 NAIA nationals in Alabama, Minuskin called Nonnemacher up to the front of the bus. Nonnemacher had been, in her words, “doing something really goofy,” so she thought she was in trouble.

Instead, Minuskin told her of the award. She considers it the top honor in a career in which she was a four-time all-conference pick and two-time conference Pitcher of the Year.

The honor rewards academic and athletic excellence … a great example for the players Nonnemacher helps coach. Entering her seventh year as a sixth-grade teacher at Bloomington Junior High, she coached softball there for six years.

She has stepped aside as coach this year to focus on giving lessons to aspiring young pitchers.

“I love starting them from scratch,” Nonnemacher said. “I have the patience to repeat it 110 times to them. It’s what I’m used to doing at school. I prefer the third through sixth, seventh and eighth grade girls. Those are great ages.”

Nonnemacher got her start in that age range. She later played many summers under Steve Hassel and values the lessons she’s learned coaching with him, saying, “He just loves the game and has the patience to teach girls the right way. I see other coaches during travel ball that just aren’t doing that.”

She also seeks to model her former pitching coach, Graham Arnold.

“Graham would always explain the ‘why’ behind everything,” she said. “Hearing why, it always made sense to me. I always try to tell my girls, ‘This is why I’m having you do this’ so they can see the value behind it.”

It all led to a special day on Saturday. Nonnemacher’s parents, Mary and Jeff, were in attendance.

No surprise there.

“Most people won’t believe this, but in my college career, one of them was at every single one of my games,” Nonnemacher said. “Not only did they dedicate their years of travel ball and school ball, but also college to travel to all of those games. It’s very impressive.

“One reason I’m successful is that I am blessed with really great parents.”

She made them proud, at a small school that valued family. Division I is the place for many athletes, but Nonnemacher will tell you -- and anyone who will listen -- it’s not the only place.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.