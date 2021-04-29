Watch now: Heartland softball swings the bats with authority

NORMAL — The Heartland College softball team doesn’t just have one .400 hitter. The Hawks have four.
In fact, Heartland sports a shocking team batting average of .403.
“We can hit. We can definitely hit,” said Hawks coach Casey Jefferson, whose team has a 20-19 record. “We’re doing very, very well. I’m impressed with all of them.”
Heartland’s top slugger has been sophomore corner infielder Macey McElravy. The Charleston native is batting .482 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs in just 33 games.
“She’s a very hard out,” Jefferson said of her cleanup hitter. “She can hit the ball basically anywhere it’s thrown. She goes really deep in counts. She’s a major power hitter.”
The Hawks have a potent, table-setting duo at the top of the batting order in shortstop Charlie Sartoris and center fielder Mikayla Fairfield.
A Central Catholic High School graduate, Sartoris carries a .467 average with eight homers, 41 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. She has walked 14 times with a mere four strikeouts in 167 plate appearances.
“Charlie is such a great player because she can do the small game and power slap,” said Jefferson. “She’s a triple threat at the plate. She puts the ball in play and beats it out all the time, and she can hit it over the fence. She’s super powerful and a really good athlete.”
Fairfield, a Normal West product, also is adept at putting the ball in play and sports a .459 average with 10 stolen bases out of the No. 2 spot.
“She moves players (on the bases),” Jefferson said. “She power slaps as well and bunts. She’s super fast and super quick.”
Catcher Brandy Ogden contributes a .410 average with four homers and 41 RBIs.
“She’s our only catcher,” said Jefferson. “She’s doing a phenomenal job catching and she can hit, too. She really goes deep in counts and gets a lot of walks. She’s a very patient hitter.”
Also helping the offense are outfielder Taylor Schwartz (.387) and second baseman Morgan Boward (.321), a Tri-Valley graduate.
Jefferson spreads the pitching out among Alyssa Webb (5-2 record), Olivia Baker (6-6), Blair Jacobus (4-5) and Normal Community product Kaci Shickel (4-3). The pitching staff has a 7.18 team ERA.
“In general, in junior college it’s really hard to find great pitching. That’s something my staff and I are tirelessly looking for moving forward,” Jefferson said. “The staff we currently have is moving in the right direction toward that.”
Heartland’s pitching coach is former Illinois Wesleyan All-American Ally Wiegand.