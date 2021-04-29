Watch now: Heartland softball swings the bats with authority

NORMAL — The Heartland College softball team doesn’t just have one .400 hitter. The Hawks have four.

In fact, Heartland sports a shocking team batting average of .403.

“We can hit. We can definitely hit,” said Hawks coach Casey Jefferson, whose team has a 20-19 record. “We’re doing very, very well. I’m impressed with all of them.”

Heartland’s top slugger has been sophomore corner infielder Macey McElravy. The Charleston native is batting .482 with 10 home runs and 64 RBIs in just 33 games.

“She’s a very hard out,” Jefferson said of her cleanup hitter. “She can hit the ball basically anywhere it’s thrown. She goes really deep in counts. She’s a major power hitter.”

The Hawks have a potent, table-setting duo at the top of the batting order in shortstop Charlie Sartoris and center fielder Mikayla Fairfield.

A Central Catholic High School graduate, Sartoris carries a .467 average with eight homers, 41 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. She has walked 14 times with a mere four strikeouts in 167 plate appearances.