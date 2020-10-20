Watch now: Mack Leonard leads Illinois State softball into spring season

Leonard and Fischer are both pleased with the look of the Redbirds during fall practice sessions.

“We look really solid as a team,” said Leonard. “I’m proud of how the team handled everything. Everyone is really coming together as a team and family.”

“I think we’re in a pretty good place moving forward,” Fischer said. “We have to work on all aspects of the game, but it’s so good to be back. We are focusing on chemistry and what this team will look like in 2021.”

Leonard will get offensive help from second baseman Emme Olson, catcher Brittni LaFountaine and third baseman Andrea Coursey. Olson, a Hartsburg native, batted .329 with three homers and 21 RBIs in the abbreviated spring.

ISU’s four seniors — Kadi Borries, Anni Borries, Alyssa Wiebel and Taylor Vanderpool — decided to move on even though they could have returned for another season. All had professional or educational opportunities they could not pass up, according to Fischer.