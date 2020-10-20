Watch now: Mack Leonard leads Illinois State softball into spring season

NORMAL — Placed in an “uncomfortable situation,” Mack Leonard thrived.
And Leonard plans to take the lessons learned from a stellar summer in the Florida Gulf Coast League and spark the Illinois State softball team to a successful 2021 season.
“I had a really good time in Florida,” Leonard said of meeting an entirely new group of teammates with the Myakka City RiverMocs. “I relaxed and had fun with it. I learned so much from them. It was cool to develop in that sort of way.”
Leonard didn’t just play. She was named league Most Valuable Player and was part of an all-star team that played a three-game series against the professional USSSA Pride.
Our annual Bonfire Series starts tomorrow😤#BackTheBirds // #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Vvt81yagKP— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) October 15, 2020
The Normal Community High School graduate relished the opportunity to return to the diamond. Her freshman season at ISU was cut short by injury and her sophomore season was curtailed by the pandemic.
“I wanted to develop my pitching against college players and develop my hitting,” she said. “And I wanted to work on my leadership skills in an uncomfortable situation.”
Leonard exhibited better control in the circle in Florida after walking 35 in 41⅔ innings earlier this year for the Redbirds.
“I diminished my walks and increased my strikeouts,” said Leonard. “I’m slowly getting better. I’m definitely taking bigger strides reducing the walks I’ve had.”
ISU coach Melinda Fischer was particularly happy for Leonard’s opportunity in Florida. None of her other returning players took the field this summer because of the pandemic.
“To get some really great playing time is huge moving forward both on and off the field,” said Fischer. “She has always wanted to be a leader in our program. She had the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone.”
Leonard tore up early season competition with a .443 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBIs in 20 games before missing ISU’s final three contests with a broken thumb.
With a 3-2 record and 3.70 ERA, Leonard joins Morgan Day as the Redbirds’ top two hurlers entering next season. Day was 7-5 with a 2.76 ERA as ISU posted a 12-11 record with six of the losses coming to nationally ranked teams.
“Those two are our backbone in the circle,” Fischer said. “They complement each other so well.”
Leonard and Fischer are both pleased with the look of the Redbirds during fall practice sessions.
“We look really solid as a team,” said Leonard. “I’m proud of how the team handled everything. Everyone is really coming together as a team and family.”
“I think we’re in a pretty good place moving forward,” Fischer said. “We have to work on all aspects of the game, but it’s so good to be back. We are focusing on chemistry and what this team will look like in 2021.”
Leonard will get offensive help from second baseman Emme Olson, catcher Brittni LaFountaine and third baseman Andrea Coursey. Olson, a Hartsburg native, batted .329 with three homers and 21 RBIs in the abbreviated spring.
ISU’s four seniors — Kadi Borries, Anni Borries, Alyssa Wiebel and Taylor Vanderpool — decided to move on even though they could have returned for another season. All had professional or educational opportunities they could not pass up, according to Fischer.
On the plus side, a Redbird incoming freshman class that includes Lexington’s Jayden Standish was allowed to play with their summer teams because they had yet to enroll at ISU.
“The freshmen looked really good coming in because they had been playing,” said Fischer.
The veteran ISU coach is hopeful the Redbirds will be able to play a complete 2021 schedule.
“Some of the conferences are shifting around their schedules, not allowing some of the preseason tournaments,” Fischer said. “No (Missouri Valley Conference) decision has been made. We’re hoping something will be decided before we leave for Thanksgiving.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!