Southern Illinois ousts top seed Illinois State from MVC Softball Tournament

“We are so excited to welcome Alexandra to the Redbird family,” Kovacek said. “She is a solid all-around player with a lot of experience and success at the NJCAA level who can make an immediate impact in key positions for us.”

Illinois Wesleyan

Lacrosse victorious: The IWU men's lacrosse team sailed to a 30-8 win over Northwestern (Minn.) in a first round match of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Tucci Field.

Connor Kiichle paced the Titans with five goals. Tanner Nelson and Ben Filo added three each.

IWU takes on Hope in the second round on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Softball splits: The Wesleyan softball team dropped a 1-0 decision to Millikin and defeated North Central 7-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Decatur.

IWU (27-15) will face Millikin for the tournament championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

Millikin (30-11) received a complete game performance in the circle from Ally Armstrong, who allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two.

IWU starter Natalie Grubczak (11-5) also gave up just two hits while striking out four and issuing four walks.

Against North Central, Titans Hannah Heraty, Colleen Palczynski and Hayley Earl cracked home runs to support the complete-game pitching of Nina Mardjetko, who whiffed four Cardinals.

