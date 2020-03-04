Here is College Report from Tuesday: Clutch hits lead Illinois State baseball past No. 13 Arkansas, 8-7

Timely hits throughout the afternoon led Illinois State's baseball team (4-7) to an 8-7 upset of No. 13 nationally ranked Arkansas (7-4) at Fayetteville, Ark., on Tuesday.

ISU, which also beat No. 23 Oklahoma this season, received two hits including a three-run home run from Joe Butler in the third inning.

Other Redbirds with two hits apiece were Gunner Peterson, Ryan Cermak and Jordan Libman. Cermak and Libman both drove in two runs.

“I know we have stumbled a little bit out of the gate, but we have shown we can play with anybody in the country," said ISU coach Steve Holm. "This should help boost some of our guys’ confidence.”

Connor Peplow (1-0), the fourth of seven ISU pitchers, got the win over working 1⅔ innings. Relievers Derek Salata and Colton Johnson both fanned three. Salata faced six batters and Johnson four.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Men's lacrosse wins: The IWU men's lacrosse team (4-1) won, 16-14, over visiting John Carroll (1-1).