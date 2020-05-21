Madison Tattini hoping to be better than ever for Utah women's tennis after elbow surgery

Mortera, who took over last summer, is looking forward to seeing a healthy Tattini on the court.

"She has so much versatility," said Mortera. "She has such a large tool set to work with. Her game is something that can really adjust to any type of player she is playing. She has a great amount of potential and still has a very high ceiling that she is going to be working for."

Before Mortera was hired, Tattini said the team was nervous last summer wondering who their new coach would be and how things would evolve.

Ironically, Mortera remembers "crossing paths" with Tattini before. He was a University of Illinois assistant coach when Tattini's father, Chad, brought her to the Illini campus for a lesson.

"She was about 12. She was taking a lesson from one of the pros out there," he said. "She always has been a great kid and she's growing into a great human now and a terrific leader for us. I couldn't have been more happy to have her on the team when I got the job."

While Tattini has found Mortera demanding, she believes he has brought out the best in her and the rest of the team. The Utes were ranked No. 44 nationally when the season ended.