The menu: College athletes get cooking classes, grocery tips

"For some of them, it's really good that they're home, because they do have someone that's still making home-cooked meals for them," said Rachel Lukowski, Iowa State's director of sports nutrition for football. "And some don't have that, so it's a matter of, 'OK, here's how we can help you out here' or 'What can we do?'"

Nebraska has offered curbside-pickup meals for athletes near campus and Memphis sent 225 care packages containing items such as snacks and protective masks to its athletes in mid-April.

Lukowski said Iowa State's care packages included protein powder along with bottles allowing athletes to mix their own shakes without a blender, as well as grocery lists with tips for shopping for healthy foods on a budget and what to stash in the pantry. The school also posted cooking tips and recipes such as chicken dishes, egg muffins and pancakes, among others.

Oregon State sports dietitian Toni Langhans has tried similar steps with the school's "Quarantine Kitchen Series" on Instagram. She wants athletes to feel comfortable in the kitchen by making dishes such as overnight oatmeal, stuffed peppers, black bean burgers or homemade hummus instead of ordering daily takeout meals.