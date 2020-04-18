2-time NCAA javelin champion Tim Glover finds Olympic postponement a plus

"If I stay healthy, that mark is going to happen. I’ve just got to take care of myself."

Glover has a history of sacrificing his body for success. He returned from 2016 right elbow surgery to finish third in the USATF National Championships last summer in Des Moines, Iowa, where his final-round throw of 254-2 wound up making him the fourth best American for 2019.

After four rounds in Des Moines, Glover was sitting in fourth place.

"At that point," he said, "my arm was about to fall off."

Glover passed his fifth throw to rest and alter what he considered to be a negative attitude.

"Every athlete goes through it," he said. "I just got to the point where I thought 'What am I saying to myself? You've just got to buckle down and go for it."

Glover's final throw qualified him for a USA vs. Europe dual meet in Minsk, Belarus, on Sept. 10 where he placed seventh at 247-11.