BHS graduate Zach Bradford sets facility pole vault record in Jayhawk Classic
BHS graduate Zach Bradford sets facility pole vault record in Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior Zach Bradford, a Bloomington High School graduate, set an Anschutz Pavilion record during the men's pole vault at the Jayhawk Classic on Friday.

Bradford cleared 18 feet, 6½ inches, topping his own Anschutz Pavilion record of 18-4½ set during last year's Jayhawk Classic. Bradford missed three attempts at 18-8¼.

An NCAA Indoor All-American last year, Bradford owns the Kansas school pole vault records indoors (19-0¼) and outdoors (18-11).

Zach Bradford head shot 2019

Bradford

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

