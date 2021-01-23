BHS graduate Zach Bradford sets facility pole vault record in Jayhawk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior Zach Bradford, a Bloomington High School graduate, set an Anschutz Pavilion record during the men's pole vault at the Jayhawk Classic on Friday.
Bradford cleared 18 feet, 6½ inches, topping his own Anschutz Pavilion record of 18-4½ set during last year's Jayhawk Classic. Bradford missed three attempts at 18-8¼.
An NCAA Indoor All-American last year, Bradford owns the Kansas school pole vault records indoors (19-0¼) and outdoors (18-11).
