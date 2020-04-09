Former University High discus star Gabi Jacobs sees Olympic postponement working in her favor

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Like many job descriptions, the chore list of an Olympic hopeful in the women's discus ends with "and other duties as assigned."
Former University High School star Gabi Jacobs has come to learn that covers more duties than she ever imagined.
"I'm just over here problem solving," quipped the three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Missouri, who just last weekend built a squat rack in her apartment from Home Depot materials.
"I'm currently weight-lifting off of my back deck at my apartment. I lift at appropriate times so my neighbors can take all the noise."
A graduate assistant in the weight room at her alma mater and a weekend grocery store worker, Jacobs has been creative at finding off-campus venues for training due to the coronavirus shut down.
"For a couple of weeks, I was throwing off of a parking lot at a park," she said. "Then I found an actual ring just so I can stay off of university property."
When Jacobs heard the Tokyo Olympics were called off until 2021, she was neither surprised nor disappointed.
"Leading up to it, I had a feeling it was going to (be postponed) just because everything else was canceled so I was like, 'How can the Olympics go on when there are possibly no meets we'll be able to do until the end of July or August?'" she said.
"So when I actually heard the announcement, I was driven I would say — kind of happy in a way — because I have another year."
That extra year fits into Jacobs' two-year plan for transitioning from being a collegian into a self-supporting Olympic hopeful.
"I've kind of known that for me to hit that next level is going to be a two-year plan and now for me (the 2021 Olympics) match up to the end of my two-year plan," she said. "It gives me a better chance to fight and be at the top and be better than I would be this year.
"The training has been going great. I'm still really excited to get out there and throw."
Jacobs threw well enough last year to extend Missouri's school record to 197 feet, 8 inches, a distance only eight Americans surpassed in 2019. After that massive throw in March, a right ankle injury limited Jacobs to eighth place in the NCAA Championships and 15th in the USATF Championships.
"I think that last year was crazy in the sense that I had a hot start to the season and it was going really, really well and I kind of rolled my ankle and I had to decrease how much I was throwing and it just took a toll on me," she said. "It also took a toll on me mentally to where after I was done with NCAAs, I honestly wasn't focused for the other two competitions I still had."
Now Jacobs, whose ankle is "feeling so much better," is channeling the disappointments of 2019 into motivational fuel. Specifically, she wants to turn 202-8 into an average throw. That's the average distance it took the past six years to make a national team.
Jacobs' former coach at Mizzou, Ross Richardson, emphasized that discus success hinges upon how good one is on average.
"On your worst day," Jacobs said, "are you able to go out and still beat people? I feel like if I can really average around that distance (of 202-8) that I have the best shot possible to get in the top three."
Jacobs' new coach to help make that happen is 2012 Olympian Ryan Whiting, a two-time world champion shot putter who offers online coaching through Desert High Performance.
"It's been cool to work with somebody who's been to places I want to go to," said Jacobs, the 2014 Class 2A state champion who still holds the U High record of 145-8. "It's a luxury I honestly never thought that I could get when I was back in high school.
"Just being able to have him as a coach is awesome and understanding what he is saying and just trying to foster and grow in that coach-athlete relationship."
Jacobs' training includes throwing discuses lighter than the standard 2.2 pounds.
"It's for a different feel," she explains. "I tend to rush things in my discus throw. The more patient I stay, the further it goes and more time I have to work the ground."
Despite the postponement of the Olympics, Jacobs hasn't heard of any throwers retiring.
"I follow a good amount of throwers on Instagram and have a couple of them as friends on Facebook," she said. "It seems like people I stay connected with are chugging and plugging (for 2021). They want to keep it going."
Jacobs believes many felt worse when there was still a chance the Olympics could take place this year.
"I think everybody was in the mindset where the unknown was honestly a little bit chilling to where it was like, 'What am I training for?'" she said. "'Am I training for a meet in August? Am I training for 2020 in October? Am I training for next year?
"So once the Olympics got postponed, you could definitely feel a mood shift. Even though I wasn't next to anybody, I could feel the mood shift in everyone where they are like, 'OK, I know what I'm going for now. I have an idea. I'm back on track.'"
It would seem there is comfort in knowing your job description even when it includes "other duties as required."
