Former University High discus star Gabi Jacobs sees Olympic postponement working in her favor

"I think that last year was crazy in the sense that I had a hot start to the season and it was going really, really well and I kind of rolled my ankle and I had to decrease how much I was throwing and it just took a toll on me," she said. "It also took a toll on me mentally to where after I was done with NCAAs, I honestly wasn't focused for the other two competitions I still had."

Now Jacobs, whose ankle is "feeling so much better," is channeling the disappointments of 2019 into motivational fuel. Specifically, she wants to turn 202-8 into an average throw. That's the average distance it took the past six years to make a national team.

Jacobs' former coach at Mizzou, Ross Richardson, emphasized that discus success hinges upon how good one is on average.

"On your worst day," Jacobs said, "are you able to go out and still beat people? I feel like if I can really average around that distance (of 202-8) that I have the best shot possible to get in the top three."

Jacobs' new coach to help make that happen is 2012 Olympian Ryan Whiting, a two-time world champion shot putter who offers online coaching through Desert High Performance.