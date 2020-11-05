Hurdler Chandra Golden rose to the next level to become an Eastern Illinois University Hall of Famer

However, stepping to the top of the podium for individual honors was not the only accomplishment in Golden’s EIU career. She was the nucleus of a women’s program that won the Panthers' first Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track Championship in 2007, followed by the OVC Outdoor Championship that same year. All told, the Panthers won six OVC championships with Golden on the squad. But the first was the best.

“Being a part of that team was amazing," she said. "The senior leadership we had ... everyone had the same desire to win from seniors to every athlete on the team. We made history and had really bonded on and off the track to achieve that success. The first championship is the sweetest because it was the first.”

The individual success and team mentality served Golden well in her post-EIU days. A native of Bloomington-Normal, headquarters of State Farm, Golden had always told herself that she wanted to possibly work for someone else.

“This is part of my State Farm story I tell my employees," she said. "Growing up in Bloomington, I told my mom, 'I don’t want to work for State Farm, I want to do something else.'