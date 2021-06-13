Illinois State's Sydney Laufenberg finishes fifth in NCAA women's discus

EUGENE, Ore. — Illinois State fifth-year senior Sydney Laufenberg placed fifth in the discus throw at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, earning her first career first team All-America honors on Saturday at Hayward Field.
Laufenberg’s second throw was her best of the day, rebreaking her school record with a personal-best mark of 190 feet, 4 inches. With that effort, Laufenberg became the first woman in school history to earn first team All-America honors in the discus.
The Clinton, Iowa native, also posted the highest finish by any Missouri Valley Conference athlete at the NCAA Championship meet.
Laufenberg previously earned second team All-America honors in the discus in 2019.
Laufenberg will compete next weekend in the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday at Hayward Field.
Bradford fifth in pole vault: Kansas junior Zach Bradford, a Bloomington High School graduate, placed fifth in the NCAA Outdoor Championship men's pole vault Thursday to earn All-American honors.
Bradford waited until the bar got to 17-10½, which he cleared on his first attempt. He then missed three tries at 18-2½. Bradford also was a first-team All-America in 2019.