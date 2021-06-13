Illinois State's Sydney Laufenberg finishes fifth in NCAA women's discus

EUGENE, Ore. — Illinois State fifth-year senior Sydney Laufenberg placed fifth in the discus throw at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, earning her first career first team All-America honors on Saturday at Hayward Field.

Laufenberg’s second throw was her best of the day, rebreaking her school record with a personal-best mark of 190 feet, 4 inches. With that effort, Laufenberg became the first woman in school history to earn first team All-America honors in the discus.

The Clinton, Iowa native, also posted the highest finish by any Missouri Valley Conference athlete at the NCAA Championship meet.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Laufenberg previously earned second team All-America honors in the discus in 2019.

Laufenberg will compete next weekend in the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday at Hayward Field.

Bradford fifth in pole vault: Kansas junior Zach Bradford, a Bloomington High School graduate, placed fifth in the NCAA Outdoor Championship men's pole vault Thursday to earn All-American honors.

Bradford waited until the bar got to 17-10½, which he cleared on his first attempt. He then missed three tries at 18-2½. Bradford also was a first-team All-America in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.