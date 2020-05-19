Illinois Wesleyan's Ayana Blair and Cora Wilkinson named track All-Americans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan juniors Ayana Blair and Cora Wilkinson have been named All-Americans by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA), the organization announced Tuesday.

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Track and Field Championships, the USTFCCCA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each Division.

The Titans streak of athletes earning All-American honors now sits at 21 straight seasons since 1999. Additionally, IWU has seen athletes garner All-American status in 23 of the past 24 seasons.

Blair garnered All-America honors in both the shot put and weight throw with indoor season bests of 44 feet, 9½ inches and 55-11¾, respectively. She holds the school record in the shot put.

Wilkinson posted an indoor season best of 18-5¾ in the long jump. Blair and Wilkinson, along with 13 other letterwinners are set to return to IWU in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.