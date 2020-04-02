Olympic pole vault hopeful Zach Bradford of Bloomington sees time on his side

BLOOMINGTON — So there Zach Bradford sat, motionless for 30 minutes, in an Albuquerque, N.M., hotel room last month.
He'd just learned the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As the Kansas University sophomore pole vaulter from Bloomington describes it, he was "not feeling anything."
Feelings would come later when the NCAA outdoor season would be canceled and the Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021.
"Knowing the outdoor season was canceled hit harder than the NCAA Indoor being canceled," Bradford says. "Indoors is just one meet. It's OK. They were taking a precaution. Having the outdoor season canceled, that's a whole season and a bunch of meets.
"Having the Olympics added on to that ... it's just knowing it's more time to prepare for next year and get ready for it. There's nothing else in my control."
Pole vaulters excel at turning themselves upside down, but Olympic hopefuls like Bradford — now training alone in Bloomington — have seen their worlds upended.
Prior to the pandemic's arrival, few 20-year-olds had a more legitimate chance to advance to Tokyo than Bradford, who represented the US in the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar and had a 2019 best of 18 feet, 11 inches. He was the youngest member of the US team in Doha at 19 years, nine months and 29 days.
Bradford carried that momentum into this indoor season, winning four of five meets and raising the KU school record to 19-0¼ while achieving the Olympic standard. Only five men in the US have gone higher this year and only 16 in the world.
"Hitting that Olympic standard early is a relief because if I didn't hit that, I would have been stressing out, like 'I've got to find a meet to get that mark. When is that going to happen?'" Bradford said. "Having that mark indoors and getting PRs almost every meet was just a really fun indoor season for me."
BHS track fans had fun watching Bradford win three Class 3A state titles and raise the state meet record to 17-6. His Pantagraph area all-time best of 17-9 ranks first in state high school history.
Bradford's early success in age-group meets allowed him to cross paths with longtime acquaintance Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, who this indoor season raised the world record twice, topping out at 20-3¼.
"That motivated me," Bradford said. "I was really happy for him. I've been vaulting with him ever since I started. He's the same age. He's just vaulted a couple more years than me."
Many observers consider Duplantis' technique perfect, but Bradford believes there is more than one way to reach the top.
"That is showing with all the people who are vaulting these higher heights," he said. "You put all those videos together and there is no one vaulting the exact same way. You have to go with the body you have and figure out ways to jump high."
Opportunities for Duplantis and Bradford to go even higher this year, however, have been quashed by the coronavirus.
"I'm taking a break (from vaulting) knowing that there is nothing this summer to train for," Bradford said. "It's just looking for next year. It's just building a strong base with weights right now."
When not studying for on-line classes from Kansas, Bradford runs on a treadmill, lifts weights in his garage, bicycles and just tries to break a sweat every day. The hard part is staying motivated.
"That's definitely really tough," he said. "I have to be mentally tough and know that if I put in the hours now, it will definitely show later on."
When it comes to setting goals, Bradford keeps it simple.
"If there is a height (goal), it's higher than anything I've jumped before," he said. "Now the goal is just staying healthy, staying fit for whenever the next meet comes and everything opens back up. The only thing I can control are the actions I put forth to prepare for my future."
