Olympic pole vault hopeful Zach Bradford of Bloomington sees time on his side

"That motivated me," Bradford said. "I was really happy for him. I've been vaulting with him ever since I started. He's the same age. He's just vaulted a couple more years than me."

Many observers consider Duplantis' technique perfect, but Bradford believes there is more than one way to reach the top.

"That is showing with all the people who are vaulting these higher heights," he said. "You put all those videos together and there is no one vaulting the exact same way. You have to go with the body you have and figure out ways to jump high."

Opportunities for Duplantis and Bradford to go even higher this year, however, have been quashed by the coronavirus.

"I'm taking a break (from vaulting) knowing that there is nothing this summer to train for," Bradford said. "It's just looking for next year. It's just building a strong base with weights right now."

When not studying for on-line classes from Kansas, Bradford runs on a treadmill, lifts weights in his garage, bicycles and just tries to break a sweat every day. The hard part is staying motivated.

"That's definitely really tough," he said. "I have to be mentally tough and know that if I put in the hours now, it will definitely show later on."