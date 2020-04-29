Pandemic helps the track career of Eureka's Quincy McSweeney pan out better than expected

"Anybody who can get a girl from 2:20 her senior year (in high school) to 2:08 the next spring is going to have my complete trust," said McSweeney, who actually sped 2:08.65 as a college freshman after topping out at 2:18.10 at Eureka.

An eight-time state track medalist in high school, McSweeney credited Eureka head coach Brandon Heider, an assistant when she was there, for putting her in position to shine.

"I honestly can't be more thankful for what he set me up for," she said of the meticulous Heider. "He has spreadsheets of every workout he's ever coached."

During the pandemic, McSweeney has followed Masters' workouts.

"It's been a lot more sprint stuff, which is fun," she said. "It's been a lot more goal oriented, which is always how I do best."

Relays, in particular, bring out McSweeney's best. She's run low-55-second splits in the four-by-400. Her relay partners from the 2018 fourth-place national meet unit, who helped clock a school record 3:40.18, hold a special place in her heart.