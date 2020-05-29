Pontiac pole vaulter Emily Grove eager to go for Olympic glory in 2021

"It's a challenge every day," she said. "I'm always working on something new. I'm a couple years post college and I'm still learning things about my jump. I'm still figuring stuff out and I'm still having fun with it.

"You might make a little bit of a change and you might have a significant result that will give you a couple more inches in the air. That kind of stuff is really cool to me and really interesting."

Helping Grove have fun is her college coach Derek Miles, a three-time Olympian and the 2008 Olympic pole vault bronze medalist. Grove says their relationship has evolved since they first started working together in 2011.

"I'm a little more independent than I was in college," Grove said. "Now it's more of a collaborative effort on training. Derek still writes the bulk of my training, but if I have something that I feel I want to work on — like incorporating more plyometrics for example — he kind of teaches me and guides me on how to do that."

At a low-key meet last year, Grove failed to clear 14-11. Afterward, Miles suggested she take an attempt at 15-7, a height only nine women in the world surpassed in 2019.

She made it.