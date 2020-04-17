Two-time NCAA javelin champion Tim Glover finds Olympic postponement a plus

NORMAL — Upon hearing the news the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tim Glover shrugged his surgically repaired right shoulder.
“Quite honestly, I am completely OK with it ... since I had shoulder surgery last September,” said the two-time NCAA javelin champion. “I was pushing the timeline for sure already.
"Things were healing up pretty nicely. This (postponement) is definitely an advantage for me to have extra time to recover, rest my body and retrain it.”
When the 29-year-old University High School and Illinois State graduate is healthy, few Americans are better at throwing a javelin.
Glover's lifetime best of 275 feet, 10 inches from 2015 has only been topped by three U.S. citizens in history. His next goal is meeting the Olympic qualifying standard of 278-10 and placing in the top three at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.
"Given another year of training, I don’t see why I couldn’t throw the standard, which is 85 meters," he said. "I think there are going to be a lot of athletes next year just performing at an unreal level given a full year of training.
"If I stay healthy, that mark is going to happen. I’ve just got to take care of myself."
Glover has a history of sacrificing his body for success. He returned from 2016 right elbow surgery to finish third in the USATF National Championships last summer in Des Moines, Iowa, where his final-round throw of 254-2 wound up making him the fourth best American for 2019.
After four rounds in Des Moines, Glover was sitting in fourth place.
"At that point," he said, "my arm was about to fall off."
Glover passed his fifth throw to rest and alter what he considered to be a negative attitude.
"Every athlete goes through it," he said. "I just got to the point where I thought 'What am I saying to myself? You've just got to buckle down and go for it."
Glover's final throw qualified him for a USA vs. Europe dual meet in Minsk, Belarus, on Sept. 10 where he placed seventh at 247-11.
“That was actually a cool trip," Glover said. "The city that we were in, a lot of it has that East European Soviet look. I’ve never been to that part of the world."
Glover's career has also taken him to Morocco, Japan, Jamaica and Mexico.
"The competition (in Minsk) was unbelievable," said Glover, who watched Germany’s Johannes Vetter win at 295-4. "I’ve never seen a throw farther than 85 meters (278-10) in my life. That part I will never forget."
Nor will Glover forget growing up on Gregory Street where he threw in a field next to the Weibring Golf Course and became a national age group champion. His recent solitary training sessions in Normal have been an exercise in deja vu.
"It brings back memories of when I was a kid training by myself in that field," he said. "It’s all come full circle."
Glover works remotely from home in Normal for Gill Athletics, a track and field and sports equipment company based in Champaign. Gill has given him weight lifting equipment so he can continue training.
"I built these homemade squat racks out of wood and concrete in a bucket," Glover said. "That’s what I use now for lifting."
Glover, who uses a Gill OTE javelin, hasn't given up on the possibility meets will return yet this year. Fans interested in helping him defray travel expenses can do so on his gofundme.com page.
Glover notes this was going to be the first year his parents, Rob and Barb, were going to fly somewhere to watch him compete. The occasion was going to be the now-postponed Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.
They've got to wait ... and be thankful those recovering from surgery don't have to rush their return.
