U High Hurdler Chandra Golden rose to the next level to become an Eastern Illinois University Hall of Famer

“I haven’t had running shoes or running on my mind and when I got that call, I was really shocked and appreciative for the opportunity to be inducted with the 2020 Hall of Fame group," she said.

Now living in Atlanta after a stint in Dallas, Golden said she had a feeling that this year’s ceremony might be delayed from its original Nov. 7 date, and may have been a little relieved.

“I chuckled to myself because I’m in the South and it’s warm here in November and I haven’t gone back home in the cold in a while," she said. "I know it will be a little bit different, but I’m looking forward to celebrating when it does happen.”

Celebrations have always been a part of Golden's Eastern Illinois story. She carried over her streak of championships in the 100-meter hurdles from her prep days to her college days. In four Ohio Valley Conference Championship starts in the 100-meter hurdles, Golden stepped up to earn gold on the podium each time. She is one of only nine women in OVC Outdoor Track & Field history to win the same event all four years.

