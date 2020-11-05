U High Hurdler Chandra Golden rose to the next level to become an Eastern Illinois University Hall of Famer

For former Eastern Illinois track athlete Chandra Golden, running hurdles was a natural thing, and something the 2020 Eastern Illinois Athletic Hall of Fame inductee says happened for her at a young age.
“I used to compete in these fun runs in Decatur, Illinois, and they had these hurdles that couldn’t have been up to my knee caps,” said Golden. “My dad said I should go try that… and the rest is history.”
That history included a successful career on the junior AAU circuit and as a prep athlete at University High School in Normal, where she was a two-time IHSA State Champion in the 100-meter hurdles.
Golden then attended Eastern Illinois and it was there, she said, that a little coaching by former EIU head coach Tom Akers helped push her career to even greater heights.
“Some days, I don’t know how I got recruited because I had the worst form when I was a hurdler in high school," Golden said. "Coach Akers was able to work with me and get that halfway together when I was at Eastern.”
Getting it halfway together turned into a Hall of Fame career for Golden, who remembers receiving that call in the spring from EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael.
“I haven’t had running shoes or running on my mind and when I got that call, I was really shocked and appreciative for the opportunity to be inducted with the 2020 Hall of Fame group," she said.
Now living in Atlanta after a stint in Dallas, Golden said she had a feeling that this year’s ceremony might be delayed from its original Nov. 7 date, and may have been a little relieved.
“I chuckled to myself because I’m in the South and it’s warm here in November and I haven’t gone back home in the cold in a while," she said. "I know it will be a little bit different, but I’m looking forward to celebrating when it does happen.”
Celebrations have always been a part of Golden's Eastern Illinois story. She carried over her streak of championships in the 100-meter hurdles from her prep days to her college days. In four Ohio Valley Conference Championship starts in the 100-meter hurdles, Golden stepped up to earn gold on the podium each time. She is one of only nine women in OVC Outdoor Track & Field history to win the same event all four years.
“It feels good — it’s one of those things that I didn’t really know how amazing it is until someone points it out to you," Golden said. "Three-peat, four-peat, anything that repeats itself in athletics, that’s something that just doesn’t happen all the time. To have it happen four straight years against some amazing competition, it’s a good feeling.”
In Golden’s career, she added OVC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year honors and several additional podium finishes, and also set then-school records in both the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles. In 2009, she swept both hurdle events to win gold in both at the conference meet.
However, stepping to the top of the podium for individual honors was not the only accomplishment in Golden’s EIU career. She was the nucleus of a women’s program that won the Panthers' first Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track Championship in 2007, followed by the OVC Outdoor Championship that same year. All told, the Panthers won six OVC championships with Golden on the squad. But the first was the best.
“Being a part of that team was amazing," she said. "The senior leadership we had ... everyone had the same desire to win from seniors to every athlete on the team. We made history and had really bonded on and off the track to achieve that success. The first championship is the sweetest because it was the first.”
The individual success and team mentality served Golden well in her post-EIU days. A native of Bloomington-Normal, headquarters of State Farm, Golden had always told herself that she wanted to possibly work for someone else.
“This is part of my State Farm story I tell my employees," she said. "Growing up in Bloomington, I told my mom, 'I don’t want to work for State Farm, I want to do something else.'
"When I was job searching and networking, everyone I met told me I had the skills to be as successful at State Farm as the jobs I was looking at in higher education. I decided to go ahead and apply and see what happens. They offered me a job and I have been able to fully utilize my leadership skills. I never worked in Bloomington, but I have worked in Indianapolis, Dallas and Atlanta.”
Now a manager for the company in auto initial loss reporting, and several years removed from those team and individual championships, Golden spends part of her free time chasing around her 1-year-old daughter, who herself may be a future Panther track athlete.
“She’s definitely a runner," Golden said. I" didn’t know she was a runner, but I knew she could walk fast, but then you take her outside, and she just runs down the sidewalk. I tell her she got it honest. She is running around here and having a good time, so I’m not going to stop her show.”
