Watch now: Eric Arndt's race timing company still standing despite pandemic punches

Arndt's company, which has timed races as long as 26.2 miles and as short as 1, can print out results before runners even catch their breath. Now, however, he texts results to them.

"We don't hang up results at races because we don't want to attract a crowd," he said. "Up until March, we would put video boards up or print off results and post them every couple minutes."

Arndt devised most of the safety protocols used for the June 27 race in Downs.

"We divided the group into waves of runners that would go off every 20 minutes in groups of 45 to make sure there were never 50 people in one place," he said. "It went extremely well, shockingly well.

"The key message point out of that race was that road races could be done socially distanced if you put a lot of procedures in including at the start line. We actually painted dots on the ground 6 feet apart (for each runner)."

Runners don't have to be on the starting line when the gun goes off because a timing mat at the line detects a radio-frequency identification chip on each runner's bib.

"So whenever you crossed the starting line, your time started," Arndt said. "After a successful run, they literally finished, went back to their car and went home."