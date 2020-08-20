Watch now: Eric Arndt's race timing company still standing despite pandemic punches

BLOOMINGTON — Ever since the coronavirus pandemic arrived, any business involving hundreds, if not thousands, of people bunched together hasn't actually been a business.
Eric Arndt's Bloomington-based business, for several months, seemed more like a memory than a functioning enterprise.
Thirteen years ago, while working an IT job at State Farm he has since left, Arndt founded It's Race Time, Inc., which provides timing services for road races and triathlons.
In a typical year, the company's five-person staff times over 200 races. So far in 2020, over 150 of those events have been cancelled or converted to virtual events in which people run a course of their choosing and report their times.
Nobody knew it, but March 7 was a last hurrah of sorts. Arndt's company, which owns 10 sets of timing equipment, worked four events in three states: Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois.
"Life was pretty normal," said the 43-year-old father of three, who had five events scheduled for the next weekend, none of which took place as the nation closed because of COVID-19.
In the interim, Arndt's company conducted several virtual races, but it didn't have another in-person event until the Downs Freedom Run on June 27.
"Financially, this has been our worst year, of course," said Arndt, whose wife, Naomi, also works for the business. "This is our only source of income. So it's hard. The financial side is difficult.
"The social side is difficult as well. I'm used to having one weekend off all summer, being at events Saturday and Sunday and being around people who have a common love for physical well-being. It's hard not being around those people. That's almost more difficult than the financial side."
Like the runners he times, Arndt is stubborn about not giving up. He hasn't laid off even one employee.
"We will be OK," he said. "We will get through this. People are in far worse situations than we are both from a business side and a health side."
Arndt and his wife, who met at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, have spent their extra free time with their three sons, who are in first, fourth and seventh grades.
"I'll look forward to things picking back up in the future," said Arndt, who grew up as a swimmer in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Arndt moved to Bloomington in 1999. As a runner and triathlete himself, he became frustrated with how long it took races to provide results.
"I knew it could be done more efficiently," he said. "I had a lot of contact with race directors. I put together a business plan and I said, 'If I did this, would you hire me?' I had enough yeses to make a go of it."
Arndt's company, which has timed races as long as 26.2 miles and as short as 1, can print out results before runners even catch their breath. Now, however, he texts results to them.
"We don't hang up results at races because we don't want to attract a crowd," he said. "Up until March, we would put video boards up or print off results and post them every couple minutes."
Arndt devised most of the safety protocols used for the June 27 race in Downs.
"We divided the group into waves of runners that would go off every 20 minutes in groups of 45 to make sure there were never 50 people in one place," he said. "It went extremely well, shockingly well.
"The key message point out of that race was that road races could be done socially distanced if you put a lot of procedures in including at the start line. We actually painted dots on the ground 6 feet apart (for each runner)."
Runners don't have to be on the starting line when the gun goes off because a timing mat at the line detects a radio-frequency identification chip on each runner's bib.
"So whenever you crossed the starting line, your time started," Arndt said. "After a successful run, they literally finished, went back to their car and went home."
The awards ceremony was done online and runners picked up their awards a week later. Not surprisingly, they were thrilled to be back racing.
"Everyone has been very grateful to have an event that's thoughtful about making sure we have more," said Arndt, who emails safety procedures to runners beforehand.
In July, Arndt's company timed six events, 19 fewer than normal.
"September is looking up," he said. "I'm expecting a few events locally. On September 13, Normal Parks is putting on a kids event called To the Max 2K Obstacle Challenge. The City of Bloomington will have an event called the Ewing Park Fitness Challenge on September 19th. The (Bloomington) St. Pat's 5K, which was supposed to be in March, will be on September 20th."
The Lake Run Club will conduct a half marathon and marathon at Lake Bloomington on Oct. 25. The number of participants will be limited. Details are at www.damsiterun.com.
"The goal is to service the local runners," Arndt said. "Lake Run Club members will be given the opportunity to register before anybody else."
For information on other races, visit www.ItsRaceTime.com. Looking ahead, Arndt wishes he had a crystal ball.
"I think 2021 is going to be tough," he said. "At least we are prepared for it to be tough. It's going to be awhile before a lot of people are comfortable standing around with three, four or five thousand other people and doing a race.
"I think what will succeed are local, well-run races because I think there is going to be an apprehension for travel. I don't see the running industry getting back to where it was until at least 2022."
PHOTOS: Class 1A Boys State Track
Barr_Mason 2 5.23.19.jpg
Barr_Mason 5.23.19.jpg
Douglas_Brandon 5.23.19.jpg
Edmiston_Bryce 5.23.19.jpg
Holthaus_Noah 5.23.19.jpg
John Camicle 5.23.19.jpg
Johnson_Colby 5.23.19.jpg
Kellum_Jayden 5.23.19.jpg
Kent_Will 5.23.19.jpg
Kingery_Joe 5.23.19.jpg
Klein_Cody 2 5.23.19.jpg
Klein_Cody 5.23.19.jpg
Laughery_Aiden 2 5.23.19.jpg
Laughery_Aiden 5.23.19.jpg
Livingood_Justin 5.23.19.jpg
Macias_Jorge 5.23.19.jpg
Marsh_Cody 5.23.19.jpg
Myszka Luke 5.23.19.jpg
Picazo_CJ 2 5.23.19.jpg
Picazo_CJ 5.23.19.jpg
Romine_Austin 5.23.19.jpg
Rutherford_Caleb 5.23.19.jpg
Stanley_Makail 2 5.23.19.jpg
Stanley_Makail 3 5.23.19.jpg
Stanley_Makail 5.23.19.jpg
Stewart_Boston 2 5.23.19.jpg
Stewart_Boston 5.23.19.jpg
Whitaker_Isaac 5.23.19.jpg
Woods_Noah 5.23.19.jpg
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!