Watch now: Former Tri-Valley star Adam Coulon has high hopes heading into fifth year as an Indiana pole vaulter

Coulon created a buzz at this year's Big 10 Indoor Championships, earning Field Athlete of the Meet honors by defending his crown with a meet record of 18-2¾ and helping the Hoosiers win their second title in four years.

Coulon expected to soar higher at the March 13-14 NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., but the meet was canceled by the pandemic.

"Looking back, it was kind of a wild experience," he said. " As we were flying out, (the pandemic) was becoming bigger and bigger. Then we heard the NBA had their situation with players testing positive and then they ended up canceling their season and a couple other professional leagues followed.

"We kind of had an idea of what might happen. What we were hearing from coaches and other athletes is 'We're already here. There is no way they wouldn't allow us to compete.'"

Then the NCAA banned fans from attending except for athletes' relatives. Then family members were banned, too.

"That was a hard one to tell your parents 'hey, right now the meet's still on, but you're not going to be able to get in there and watch,'" remembered Coulon, who soon learned the meet was called off.

Coulon's decision to red-shirt the outdoor season came after he injured a shoulder last fall.