Watch now: Former Tri-Valley star Adam Coulon has high hopes heading into fifth year as an Indiana pole vaulter

DOWNS — As a slogan, "Avoid Burnout" isn't exactly inspiring.
That unglamorous athletic goal, however, has served Adam Coulon well for a long time.
"That was always my big focus because I didn't want to burn out," said the former Tri-Valley High School star, who now finds himself among the nation's top collegiate pole vaulters.
Even before the pandemic nixed the outdoor track and field season, Coulon had planned to red-shirt his senior year at Indiana University and return in 2021. The threat of burnout has stalked him a long time.
In 2011, four years after taking up the event at age 9, he pole vaulted an age-13 world record of 14 feet, 2 inches.
Last February, he made a career indoor best of 18-6½ while placing second to Bloomington's Zach Bradford (19-½) in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Only 10 men in the U.S. and 27 in the world have gone higher than Coulon this year.
"My dream was always to jump in college," Coulon said. "It is very easy to get burnt out in college, because unlike high school, it (vaulting) is your life. I wanted to make sure that when I got into college that I was fresh, that I had that excitement."
Coulon created a buzz at this year's Big 10 Indoor Championships, earning Field Athlete of the Meet honors by defending his crown with a meet record of 18-2¾ and helping the Hoosiers win their second title in four years.
Coulon expected to soar higher at the March 13-14 NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., but the meet was canceled by the pandemic.
"Looking back, it was kind of a wild experience," he said. " As we were flying out, (the pandemic) was becoming bigger and bigger. Then we heard the NBA had their situation with players testing positive and then they ended up canceling their season and a couple other professional leagues followed.
"We kind of had an idea of what might happen. What we were hearing from coaches and other athletes is 'We're already here. There is no way they wouldn't allow us to compete.'"
Then the NCAA banned fans from attending except for athletes' relatives. Then family members were banned, too.
"That was a hard one to tell your parents 'hey, right now the meet's still on, but you're not going to be able to get in there and watch,'" remembered Coulon, who soon learned the meet was called off.
Coulon's decision to red-shirt the outdoor season came after he injured a shoulder last fall.
"They had to do a scope in the clavicle area," he said. "I didn't know how my shoulder would hold up throughout the season.
"It ended up healing really well after we had already made the plans to red-shirt. It ended up working out. It was definitely helpful in terms of academics. I was already prepared to take that extra year."
Coulon, who will graduate next May, majors in a computer science known as informatics. His minors are finance and marketing.
After rocketing to glory in grade school under the guidance of his father Tom, a former Bowling Green vaulter, Coulon seemed ready to keep climbing as a freshman when he cleared 16-2 and won a state title.
It was bad luck, however, not burnout that caused 16-2 to remain his personal best until late in his freshman year of college. Coulon lost his sophomore season of high school to a knee injury.
"It was the first time in my life that I wasn't participating in sports," he said. "You learn a lot about yourself when you can't stay in your comfort zone. As I got back into the pole vault, I was able to focus and make sure 'this is something that I enjoy doing.'"
As a high school junior, he made 16-0 and took second in the state before topping out at 15-3 the next year as the state third-placer. Coulon says he loves vaulting now as much as he ever has.
"It's a sport where every year you are learning something new," he said. "There are always things to work on. It's an exciting sport. They say it's for adrenaline junkies. I enjoy jumping every day."
Coulon credits much of the fun to teammates Brock Mammoser and Nathan Stone and their pole vault coach, Jake Wiseman.
"At practices, it's always high energy," Coulon said. "It's finding a way to get better every day. It's kind of been that perfect situation here at IU.
"Wiseman's been very supportive. He has developed a lot of very good athletes. Off the track, he's like a friend. It's just fun to talk to him."
Wiseman says the best is yet to come for Coulon.
"We're ecstatic to have Adam back (in 2021)," Wiseman said. "He's been such a bright spot to our program."
Wiseman will never forget the improvement Coulon made the summer after his freshman year of college.
"He really took it upon himself to get better," said Wiseman, whose star soared over 17-10½ as a sophomore. "He came back and looked like a totally different athlete. To see him make the turnaround that he has, has been phenomenal."
Wiseman envisions Coulon clearing 19 feet when meets resume. Doing that at or before the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials would be ideal.
"I’m not looking at the Trials until the NCAA season is over," said Coulon, who hasn't ruled out competing beyond 2021. "My mentality at this point is 'if I feel I have more in me, it's definitely something I want to do.' I definitely don't feel I've hit my peak."
It would seem what the slogan "Avoid Burnout" lacks in glamour, it makes up for in merit.
PHOTOS: Area track teams' relays shine at state
On the run
