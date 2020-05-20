Watch now: Former Tri-Valley star Stephanie Brown engages with road to recovery

"I think I'm finally missing the action now that I feel I could be a part of the action," said Brown, who reports that anyone resuming training after surgery should be ready for challenges.

"I didn't run six months before (surgery) and two months after. That was tough. Now I've just been working on building back up."

Brown says her body has changed. That's not surprising considering muscles and tendons that had qualified her for the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials had atrophied.

"It turns out, your discs really control a lot," she said.

Brown doesn't think her back will ever be 100 percent. She injured it while using an abdominal exercise machine during the 2012 indoor season. Years of back and hip pain followed.

"So after back surgery and after healing, to be able to bend over without pain, I just haven't done that in years," she said. "That's one of the coolest things."

Now Brown's goal is to contest the 800 and 1,500 in the 2021 Olympic Trials.

"I really felt in 2018, I was rolling in the 800," she said. "I just didn't get in any fast races and I felt super prepared to break 2:00. So I think that would be my goal, to get back to that form."