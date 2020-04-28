Former Normal Community star Grace Cleveland keeping her name on volleyball world's national radar

BLOOMINGTON — As someone who loves travel, Grace Cleveland has had to modify her definition of a good trip.
"My Mom and I have made it a thing where we go out on a walk every morning," said the 2017 Pantagraph Area Volleyball Player of the Year, who has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic at her Bloomington home. "You start your day off by getting moving."
Later in the day, the 6-foot-4 former Normal Community High School star does a workout designed by the trainer at Purdue University, where she earned third-team All-American honors last season.
A first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection as a sophomore for the 24-8 Boilermakers last fall, Cleveland has continued to gather awards in the off-season including being named to the U.S. Collegiate National Team (CNT).
A former member of the Bloomington-based Illini Elite Volleyball Club, Cleveland made the CNT as a right side hitter during a three-day tryout at Colorado Springs, Colo., in February. Also making the team was Purdue teammate Jael Johnson.
"It was just kind of exciting and (provided) more opportunities to train," Cleveland said. "It's also good to get different coaching and play with different people."
The CNT was supposed to train with the U.S. Olympic team June 21-27 in Anaheim, Calif.
"As of now it's still scheduled, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see," said Cleveland, who is no stranger to Olympic caliber competition having gone against Purdue graduate Annie Drews in practice. "We have a lot of alumni who come back and scrimmage us, so that's always fun."
Cleveland is coming off her first season as a right side hitter. She averaged 1.08 blocks per set while notching a team-high 127 block assists. She ranked second on the team in kills per set (3.23) and total aces (43).
"I really liked the right side," Cleveland said. "You don't get as many out-of-system balls, which I like better, but it was fun. I think each year the goals get a little better, and you feel more confident on the floor. That definitely happened for me and hopefully I can build off of that."
Friends often ask Cleveland what she enjoys more, a kill or a block?
"It's for sure a block because it's like you're putting up a wall in front of somebody," she said. "I feel so powerful when I do it and it's a lot of fun."
Cleveland said the secret to serving is being consistent beginning with the toss.
"We practice a lot of serving," she said. "We want the ball to be flat, low over the net and float a lot. If it's floating, it makes it harder for the receiver to pass it."
Purdue made life hard for foes last season en route to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen.
"I'm really excited because we only lost two seniors, so most of the team is still there," Cleveland said. "We work well together and we're competitive. We made it the furthest we've been in a few years so I think we're all excited and we want to build off that."
Because of the pandemic, Purdue didn't play any of its spring matches, "which is so weird," according to Cleveland. She has no doubt head coach Dave Shondell and his assistants, John Shondell and Kathy Jewell, will have the Boilermakers ready when play resumes.
"I think they're all great leaders in their own ways," Cleveland said. "I love playing for (Dave Shondell) because I think he knows the game so well."
Looking back on her decision to attend Purdue, Cleveland especially appreciates being just 2½ hours from home. Her parents, Marla and Mark, attended nearly every match last season including trips to Rutgers and Penn State.
"Honestly, if they aren't there, it feels a little bit weird to play," Cleveland said. "I've just gotten so used to it. It's always fun after a game, a win or a loss, you can go talk to them, give them a big hug."
Marla (Maupin) Cleveland, was an All-American basketball player at Illinois State before playing professionally in Sweden, Australia, Turkey and France. The former Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School star has coached at ISU (as an assistant), Illinois Wesleyan, University High, Ashland University and Akron University. Mark Cleveland played basketball at Hanover.
"We're definitely a sports family," said Cleveland, who attended many of her brother Zach's basketball games during his sophomore season at NCHS last winter.
Their basketball-playing younger brother, Noah, will be a freshman next school year. Big sis envisions her brothers being varsity teammates one day.
As for her own post-pandemic future, Cleveland wants to eventually play professional volleyball, an occupation that will require international travel.
In the meantime, she should remember the Chinese saying that "a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" even if it's around the neighborhood with Mom.
