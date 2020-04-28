Former Normal Community star Grace Cleveland keeping her name on volleyball world's national radar

Cleveland said the secret to serving is being consistent beginning with the toss.

"We practice a lot of serving," she said. "We want the ball to be flat, low over the net and float a lot. If it's floating, it makes it harder for the receiver to pass it."

Purdue made life hard for foes last season en route to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen.

"I'm really excited because we only lost two seniors, so most of the team is still there," Cleveland said. "We work well together and we're competitive. We made it the furthest we've been in a few years so I think we're all excited and we want to build off that."

Because of the pandemic, Purdue didn't play any of its spring matches, "which is so weird," according to Cleveland. She has no doubt head coach Dave Shondell and his assistants, John Shondell and Kathy Jewell, will have the Boilermakers ready when play resumes.

"I think they're all great leaders in their own ways," Cleveland said. "I love playing for (Dave Shondell) because I think he knows the game so well."

Looking back on her decision to attend Purdue, Cleveland especially appreciates being just 2½ hours from home. Her parents, Marla and Mark, attended nearly every match last season including trips to Rutgers and Penn State.