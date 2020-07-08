Illinois State's volleyball success paying off on recruiting trail

"It's been really positive in that we've gotten good responses. This incoming class, we have someone in every single position. I think the thing that I'm most excited about is we add competition and depth across the board."

Johnson hasn't given up on recruiting regionally, but has found many in-state and local players prefer to go away for college. While she accepts that, she doesn't let it stop her.

Johnson did land a pair of Illinois natives in 5-foot-10 outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen of Orion and 5-6 libero Jessica D'Ambrose of Addison Trail.

Also in the class are 6-0 outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski of Rochester, Minnesota, 6-2 middle blocker Cassie Jordan of Painesville, Ohio, 6-0 outside hitter Tamara Otene, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and 5-8 setter Nora Janka of Innsbruck, Austria.

Leigha Malecha, a rising junior middle blocker from Northfield, Minnesota, has announced she will join the Redbirds after spending two years at MiraCosta College in California. Due to NCAA rules, Johnson cannot comment at this time about the 6-3 Malecha.

"Last year, you saw our injuries bullied us a little bit through the middle of the year," Johnson said. "I am glad that we are going to continue to have good, competitive depth."