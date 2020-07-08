Illinois State's volleyball success paying off on recruiting trail

NORMAL — Volleyball is a sport of chain reactions so it's not surprising a similar one-thing-leads-to-another scenario describes Illinois State's next batch of volleyball recruits.
"I think our recent success has allowed our recruiting efforts to be broader and we're able to have name recognition further across the country," said ISU coach Leah Johnson, who is excited about a six-player recruiting class that's expected to grow to seven by next week.
After making back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips while going 22-12 and 25-8 the past two seasons, Johnson has been able to get her recruiting foot into a growing number of doorways heading into her fourth season at ISU.
"As we continue to try to compete at a higher level and a higher level, the percentage of athletes who can help get us there shrinks so it becomes more challenging, therefore making us cast a bigger net and a wider net," Johnson said.
"It's been really positive in that we've gotten good responses. This incoming class, we have someone in every single position. I think the thing that I'm most excited about is we add competition and depth across the board."
Johnson hasn't given up on recruiting regionally, but has found many in-state and local players prefer to go away for college. While she accepts that, she doesn't let it stop her.
Johnson did land a pair of Illinois natives in 5-foot-10 outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen of Orion and 5-6 libero Jessica D'Ambrose of Addison Trail.
Also in the class are 6-0 outside hitter Kaitlyn Prondzinski of Rochester, Minnesota, 6-2 middle blocker Cassie Jordan of Painesville, Ohio, 6-0 outside hitter Tamara Otene, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and 5-8 setter Nora Janka of Innsbruck, Austria.
Leigha Malecha, a rising junior middle blocker from Northfield, Minnesota, has announced she will join the Redbirds after spending two years at MiraCosta College in California. Due to NCAA rules, Johnson cannot comment at this time about the 6-3 Malecha.
"Last year, you saw our injuries bullied us a little bit through the middle of the year," Johnson said. "I am glad that we are going to continue to have good, competitive depth."
A six-rotation player, Prondzinski helped her high school team win a Minnesota state title.
"She has a very live arm," Johnson said. "People are going to be excited watching her score points. She has a big personality. She plays with a lot of passion.
"I expect her to be a crowd favorite because she is so fun to watch and fun to play with. She has a really kind heart. She is an includer and I think that makes for a great teammate."
Like all international collegians, Otene and Janka face challenges entering the U.S. because of sanctions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Neither has secured a visa appointment yet. Otene was brought to Johnson's attention by ex-Redbird Stacey Niao (2011-14), who is from New Zealand.
Otene is "just an incredible person," Johnson said. "She's kind of an all-around athlete. She comes from an outstanding family."
Otene also plays at an elite level in sand volleyball and badminton. Johnson envisions Otene developing into a "primary scorer" at some point in her career.
The speedy Janka has trained with Austria's national program.
"She's a really good athlete," Johnson said. "She's already studying film, learning our system."
Johnson calls the 6-2 Jordan "a natural, instinctual blocker."
"She has an exceptional IQ," Johnson added. "She's on a presidential scholarship at ISU. With her size and intellect, I expect her to develop all year long."
The versatile Jacobsen could become a six-rotation player before she graduates, but Johnson expects her to focus on passing while returning hitters Kaylee Martin, Sydney Holt and Sarah Kushner get most of the sets from fourth-year starting setter Stef Jankiewicz.
"She can play about anything," Johnson said of Jacobsen, Orion's career kills leader.
D'Ambrose, who was enrolled at ISU for the spring semester, will backup returning liberos Kaity Weimerskirch and Kendal Meier.
"She has great ball control," Johnson said of D'Ambrose. "She's very consistent."
Johnson completed her 2020 and 2021 recruiting prior to the pandemic, but her 2022 recruiting "has been incredibly challenging because I saw them one time, two at the most."
Johnson can't discuss her 2021 recruits yet, but 5-4 libero Maggi Weller of Geneseo has announced she will sign with the Redbirds. The 2021 class will also include a setter who could arrive for the spring semester and a hitter "who might have the highest vertical touch in our gym."
Emily Ogogor, who ranked fourth in kills for ISU last season, has transferred to West Virginia while backup setter Allie Otten transferred to Lindenwood.
Seven returning Redbirds are training "voluntarily" on campus. They will be joined by the newcomers on Sunday. Johnson isn't allowed to coach in-person until Aug. 5.
"We are allowed to do video sessions," she said. "We can watch film. We can have team building and culture building. We have discussions. We ask challenging questions."
As for the question of how a sport that relies on chain reactions can function during a pandemic, Johnson and her Redbirds are searching for safe answers while remaining at arm's length.
