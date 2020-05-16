Watch now: Former University High volleyball star Val Nichol sees fifth pro season overseas cut short by coronavirus

A cold, rainy winter was drawing to a close in early March of this year in Potsdam, Germany.
The coaches of the women's professional volleyball team there had the club sitting in third place in its 11-team league with one regular season match remaining.
"They had us in really good shape, a really good system on the court and everything was coming together right when it needed to," remembered 6-foot-1 setter Val Nichol, a 27-year-old University High School graduate finishing her fifth pro season in Europe.
But then the coronavirus pandemic ended the season and cancelled the playoffs, prompting Nichol to hustle back to the U.S.
"It was a really good season," said the 2010 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year. "It's a pity it ended the way it did, but we made a name for Potsdam. I hope that they continue to grow and build on that status we put them in this season."
Sadly, Nichol would have missed the final matches anyway thanks to a broken finger that required surgery and three pins to fix.
Now training in southwest Florida, Nichol's volleyball future is in flux. She's mapped out several tentative options beginning with an August-to-December stint as an assistant coach at Purdue where she twice earned All-American honors.
"Then I'm open to the idea of transferring to Europe once all this blows over," said Nichol, who has also been contacted about joining Athletes Unlimited Volleyball, a new U.S. indoor pro league slated to begin in February of 2021.
The league has already signed two-time Olympic medalists Foluke Akinradewo and Jordan Larson. Players earn points through team wins and their individual statistics. Top performers get to be captains and choose new rosters each week. Play is at one location for the entire season.
"I showed an interest in something like that as far as continuing my career," Nichol said. "I'm also excited to get my feet wet in the coaching pond."
Nichol has considered becoming a coach for a while.
"I'm not ready to give up the passion I have for volleyball," she said. "Having that opportunity on the court in a different role is exactly what I think my calling is."
At Purdue, Nichol is looking forward to working with former Normal Community star Grace Cleveland, who will be a junior.
Nichol's pro career began with two seasons in Stuttgart, Germany, one in Lodz, Poland and one in Wroclaw, Poland.
"Every season you learn something," she said. "My experiences in Poland weren't all positive, but I definitely learned something about myself and I was able to carry that into future seasons.
"Just by being coached by different coaches and playing with different players and being immersed in different cultures and countries, it changes you. It builds you. I grew and I think I'm not only a different player, but a different person than when I left five years ago."
In Poland, Nichol hit a language barrier.
"It was never an issue in Germany," she said. "The different leagues in Europe, some allow a specific amount of foreigners on each team. On both of my teams in Poland, I was the only American.
"It was either learn Polish or basically you have very little interaction with your team and teammates. That was the hardest part. It was a constant feeling of being outside because even though I learned some Polish and I understood some Polish, I couldn't really contribute to conversations or even be involved for that matter."
In Germany, "everyone spoke English because English was the common language when you have six different nationalities on the team," Nichol said. "I was excited to be back in Germany. That's a comfortable place for me. I feel a lot of support."
Midway through each nine-month European season, Nichol starts to feel homesick.
"It's around the holidays where it gets tough," she said. "I think I have learned to cope with the homesickness a lot better than I did originally."
This past season, Nichol competed against fellow U High graduate Taylor Bruns, the 2008 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year who suited up for Suhl Lotto Thuringen in the Bundesliga, the highest level of volleyball in Germany.
"We caught up a little bit," Nichol said. "It's really cool to see players like that and realize how small the volleyball world is."
That world was rocked when the Olympics were postponed until 2021. Nichol is just glad they weren't pushed back to 2024.
"I can't even imagine how they would feel preparing for that event and have it be postponed for another four years," she said. "Some of these girls don't have four more years in them. They want to start their lives. They want to have families, etc."
All though the 2021 U.S. Olympic volleyball team hasn't been officially named yet, Nichol doesn't see herself on the roster.
"I trained in Anaheim with the U.S. National team three summers ago and it was a good experience," she said. "They have their 2021 roster pretty much picked out ... in my opinion. Things are pretty solidified from an outsider's perspective.
"If I were to do that (tryout), it would commit me to another four or five years of volleyball. I'm not sure I'm ready to make that sort of commitment."
For now, Nichol must bide her time, stay fit and weigh her options.
PHOTOS: Val Nichol of University High
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
