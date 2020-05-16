Watch now: Former University High volleyball star Val Nichol sees fifth pro season overseas cut short by coronavirus

"Every season you learn something," she said. "My experiences in Poland weren't all positive, but I definitely learned something about myself and I was able to carry that into future seasons.

"Just by being coached by different coaches and playing with different players and being immersed in different cultures and countries, it changes you. It builds you. I grew and I think I'm not only a different player, but a different person than when I left five years ago."

In Poland, Nichol hit a language barrier.

"It was never an issue in Germany," she said. "The different leagues in Europe, some allow a specific amount of foreigners on each team. On both of my teams in Poland, I was the only American.

"It was either learn Polish or basically you have very little interaction with your team and teammates. That was the hardest part. It was a constant feeling of being outside because even though I learned some Polish and I understood some Polish, I couldn't really contribute to conversations or even be involved for that matter."