Watch now: Heartland volleyball coach Mary Frahm fights through pandemic to found program

"I think the commitment from the college for that has been such a blessing," Frahm said.

A former Illinois Wesleyan assistant, Frahm said her coaching style includes things she learned from her coaches: Naperville Central's Brie Isaacson and Lewis University's Lorelee Smith as well as from IWU head coach Kim Nelson-Brown.

Naperville Central won Class 4A state titles in 2005 and 2007 during Frahm's prep career. She was a two-year captain at Lewis, which made four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances with her. In her five years at IWU, the Titans won 75.2% of their matches.

"All three of those women have taught me so much about cultivating a winning culture," Frahm said. "We don't really focus on winning when we're trying to win. We focus on all those small pieces that make up winning (like) character and work ethic and time management."

Frahm's staff includes former IWU assistant Hannah Deterding-Krueger and Olympia graduate Katie Bergeron. Deterding-Krueger helped Illinois Central College win a national title in 2009 before playing for the University of Illinois' 2011 national runners-up. Bergeron played beach volleyball at Florida Southern.

Frahm said her philosophy hinges upon competitiveness and integrity.