Watch now: Illinois State volleyball claims MVC Tournament crown

NORMAL – The first two sets were a breeze. The next two were not.

Yet the Illinois State volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for a third season in succession after outlasting Loyola, 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, Saturday in the championship match of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds won their ninth straight match and improved to 16-5 with their second consecutive MVC Tournament title.

“To get the regular season and tournament championship, to validate both of them, feels so good,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “I’m so proud of this team. This senior class has taken us to new heights every year.”

ISU will find out its pairing in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

After Loyola broke from an 18-all tie in set three to prevail, the Redbirds scored the final five points of the final set. A Sarah Kushner block secured the deciding point.

Kaylee Martin topped the Redbirds with 16 kills, Sydney Holt added 14 and Kushner 10.