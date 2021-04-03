 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois State volleyball claims MVC Tournament crown
NORMAL – The first two sets were a breeze. The next two were not.

Yet the Illinois State volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for a third season in succession after outlasting Loyola, 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, Saturday in the championship match of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds won their ninth straight match and improved to 16-5 with their second consecutive MVC Tournament title.

“To get the regular season and tournament championship, to validate both of them, feels so good,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “I’m so proud of this team. This senior class has taken us to new heights every year.”

ISU will find out its pairing in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

After Loyola broke from an 18-all tie in set three to prevail, the Redbirds scored the final five points of the final set. A Sarah Kushner block secured the deciding point.

Kaylee Martin topped the Redbirds with 16 kills, Sydney Holt added 14 and Kushner 10.

“We won the first two sets 14, 14, and our offense was very efficient,” said Johnson. “We passed the ball pretty well. We were able to do what we wanted to do and keep pressure on them. Set three we got a little tight when they started doing something different and played really hard.”

Stef Jankewicz handed out 39 assists. Kendal Meier had 18 digs and Kushner 11.

ISU held a .375 to .075 hitting percentage edge after two sets. That margin ended at .241 to .125.

Kaylee Martin 2021

Martin

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

