Watch now: Illinois State volleyball draws UNLV for NCAA Tournament

NORMAL – It’s a good thing the Illinois State volleyball team already had its spot reserved in the NCAA Tournament or the waiting may have been a bit much for the Redbirds to take Sunday.
ISU was part of the final first round matchup revealed on the ESPNU selection show, and the Redbirds will face Nevada-Las Vegas in a 6 p.m. match on April 14 in Omaha, Neb.
“I was getting a little anxious and restless there,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “At least I knew our name was going to show up.”
The 16-5 Redbirds earned their NCAA berth by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday. ISU has won nine straight matches and will face a 12-0 Rebels team.
“It wasn’t all that important to us who we played. We’re going to prepare the same as we always do,” said Johnson. “But UNLV is a great program. They have a fantastic staff and they have been building the last couple years.
"They know how to win and they expect to win. I think we share that quality.”
The ISU-UNLV winner will take on No. 2 national seed Kentucky on April 15. The Redbirds are appearing in their third straight NCAA Tournament and 16th overall.
“Making the tournament is the expectation now,” senior Kaylee Martin said. “Now we’ve upped our goal to winning the first round. It’s great we made it, but we want more.”
UNLV is the Mountain West Conference champion and is led by the 174 kills of Mariena Hayden.
The entire tournament is being held in Omaha. The week and a half layoff between the announcement of the bracket and the beginning of matches gives teams time to travel and get tested for COVID-19 on site before play begins.
Because the event will be in a bubble, players will not be required to wear masks as they have been all season.
“I’m really excited to not play with a mask. That’s one less thing I have to worry about. I was constantly worried about it being up so I would not get talked to about it,” said Martin. “I forgot what it’s like to not have it on my face. I hope it makes it easier. That’s one benefit of playing in a bubble.”
