Watch now: Illinois State volleyball draws UNLV for NCAA Tournament

NORMAL – It’s a good thing the Illinois State volleyball team already had its spot reserved in the NCAA Tournament or the waiting may have been a bit much for the Redbirds to take Sunday.

ISU was part of the final first round matchup revealed on the ESPNU selection show, and the Redbirds will face Nevada-Las Vegas in a 6 p.m. match on April 14 in Omaha, Neb.

“I was getting a little anxious and restless there,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “At least I knew our name was going to show up.”

The 16-5 Redbirds earned their NCAA berth by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday. ISU has won nine straight matches and will face a 12-0 Rebels team.

“It wasn’t all that important to us who we played. We’re going to prepare the same as we always do,” said Johnson. “But UNLV is a great program. They have a fantastic staff and they have been building the last couple years.

"They know how to win and they expect to win. I think we share that quality.”