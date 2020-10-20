 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State volleyball receives Missouri Valley Conference schedule
0 comments
breaking

Watch now: Illinois State volleyball receives Missouri Valley Conference schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – The Illinois State volleyball team finally has a schedule — albeit not a complete one — to call its own.

The Redbirds will open Missouri Valley Conference action on Feb. 7-8 with a pair of matches against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., it was announced Tuesday.

"To be able to put our conference schedule down on paper is exciting for us,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “This means that we've officially got something to look forward to, outside of competing against ourselves."

Each MVC school will play on Sundays and Mondays in February and March. Instead of the usual home and away schedule, Valley teams will play at one location and play the same opponent on back-to-back days.

“We feel that this is the most feasible format to guarantee the safety of our student-athletes,” said Johnson, “as well as offering flexibility from a scheduling standpoint."

The college volleyball season typically runs from late August through November, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

ISU’s first home MVC matches will be Feb. 14-15 against Drake. The Redbirds also will be at Redbird Arena for matches against Valparaiso on Feb. 21-22, Missouri State on March 14-15 and Evansville on March 21-22.

ISU’s matches against Bradley will be scheduled at a later date with the site yet to be determined.

Redbird Arena also will be the site of the MVC Volleyball Championships on April 1-3.

The NCAA has set Jan. 22 as the first allowable date for volleyball competition. ISU is seeking nonconference opponents for the stretch leading up to the first MVC match.

In accordance with state and local guidelines, spectators will not be allowed to attend matches at Redbird Arena this spring. If guidelines change and a limited number of fans are permitted into the facility, an update will be issued concerning ticket availability.

+3 
Leah Johnson, ISU volleyball coach, 2018 hedshot

Johnson

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News