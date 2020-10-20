Watch now: Illinois State volleyball receives Missouri Valley Conference schedule

NORMAL – The Illinois State volleyball team finally has a schedule — albeit not a complete one — to call its own.

The Redbirds will open Missouri Valley Conference action on Feb. 7-8 with a pair of matches against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind., it was announced Tuesday.

"To be able to put our conference schedule down on paper is exciting for us,” ISU coach Leah Johnson said. “This means that we've officially got something to look forward to, outside of competing against ourselves."

Each MVC school will play on Sundays and Mondays in February and March. Instead of the usual home and away schedule, Valley teams will play at one location and play the same opponent on back-to-back days.

“We feel that this is the most feasible format to guarantee the safety of our student-athletes,” said Johnson, “as well as offering flexibility from a scheduling standpoint."

The college volleyball season typically runs from late August through November, but was delayed because of the pandemic.