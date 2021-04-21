Watch now: Normal Community graduate Grace Cleveland volleyball All-American

Normal Community High School graduate Grace Cleveland, a junior outside hitter at Purdue, has been named a first team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
AVCA First Team All-America 👉 @gracecleve pic.twitter.com/LX0zzJTqoQ— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 21, 2021
The 6-foot-3 Cleveland becomes the fifth first team All-American in Purdue history. She was a third team selection in 2019.
Cleveland finished the season with 1.39 blocks per set, the sixth highest mark in program history. She also ranked 19th nationally.
Cleveland also produced 233 kills as the Boilermakers advanced to the NCAA Tournament and finished with a 16-7 record.
Illinois Wesleyan
Sosa Player of Year: IWU senior and Normal Community graduate Kendall Sosa has been chosen the d3hoops.com Central Region Player of the Year.
Also a first team all-region selection, Sosa is the first Titan to be tabbed the Central Region's top player since Christina Solari in 2009.
In an unusual season that saw Illinois Wesleyan play just 10 games, Sosa scored 267 points, grabbed 38 rebounds, tallied 31 steals and added 27 assists.
She was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's Most Outstanding Player and was a unanimous first team All-CCIW pick for the second straight season.
Leritz on all-region team: IWU junior Matt Leritz was picked as a member of the d3hoops.com all-Central Region team.
Leritz averaged 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. He is the first Titan to be so honored since Dylan Overstreet in 2015.
