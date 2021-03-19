Watch now: $2 million commitment pushes Illinois State indoor practice facility forward

NORMAL — The Illinois State athletic department’s long-sought indoor practice facility has taken a significant step toward reality.

The university announced Friday it has received a $2 million commitment toward the construction of an indoor practice facility on campus.

The donors wish to remain anonymous.

According to a university news release, the donors “feel passionately that an indoor facility benefits every sport at Illinois State and will provide a competitive advantage to all Redbird student-athletes, in addition to providing a significant recruiting asset.”

This commitment will serve as the lead gift for the indoor practice facility. Plans for the project, with updated funding numbers, will be released at a later date.

“We are incredibly grateful for the donors’ remarkable investment and their confidence in the direction of Redbird Athletics,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “When I took the Illinois State job, I knew things like this were possible at such a special institution.