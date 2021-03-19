Watch now: $2 million commitment pushes Illinois State indoor practice facility forward

NORMAL — The Illinois State athletic department’s long-sought indoor practice facility has taken a significant step toward reality.
The university announced Friday it has received a $2 million commitment toward the construction of an indoor practice facility on campus.
The donors wish to remain anonymous.
According to a university news release, the donors “feel passionately that an indoor facility benefits every sport at Illinois State and will provide a competitive advantage to all Redbird student-athletes, in addition to providing a significant recruiting asset.”
This commitment will serve as the lead gift for the indoor practice facility. Plans for the project, with updated funding numbers, will be released at a later date.
“We are incredibly grateful for the donors’ remarkable investment and their confidence in the direction of Redbird Athletics,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “When I took the Illinois State job, I knew things like this were possible at such a special institution.
“My focus in this role is on creating the absolute best student-athlete experience we possibly can, while providing every opportunity to be successful in competition. Securing a commitment of this magnitude significantly improves our ability to achieve that goal. I am excited about the future of Redbird Athletics and this is a milestone in our efforts to elevate our department to new heights.”
Brennan indicated in a mid February interview with The Pantagraph that “just north of $2.3 million” had been raised for the project at that time.
“The generosity of our donors will have a significant impact on the future success of our student-athletes and athletics program," said ISU President Larry Dietz. "We have an ambitious plan for the future, and I will be excited to see it come to fruition.
When construction begins, an indoor practice facility would likely be built on the current site of the Redbird football team’s grass practice field just north of Horton Field House.
