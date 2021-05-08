Watch now: College report from Saturday: Illinois State softball claims MVC championship

The Illinois State softball team secured its 14th Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship and its 12th under Coach Melinda Fischer on Saturday with a 7-1 victory over Valparaiso at Valparaiso, Ind.

Andrea Coursey and Spenser Strandgard homered in support of the two-hit pitching of Morgan Day as ISU completed the series sweep and improved to 31-9 overall and 17-7 in the MVC.

Coursey drove in three runs and Emme Olson two for the Redbirds. Mack Leonard, who pitched her first career one-hitter in Friday's doubleheader sweep, and Kaili Chval contributed two hits each.

Day (19-5) struck out nine and walked one as Valpo's record slipped to 5-34 and 1-23 in league play.

Baseball walked off twice: Andres Sosa's walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Dallas Baptist an 11-7 triumph over ISU in the first game of an MVC doubleheader at Dallas.

Joe Butler's two-run homer in the top of the seventh tied the score at 4-4 in the scheduled seven-inning contest.

Hayden Jones and Kyle Soberano drove in runs for ISU in the eighth, but Dallas Baptist got a two-run homer from Cole Moore to tie it again.