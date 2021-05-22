Watch now: College report from Saturday: Three Bradley homers send Illinois State to defeat

The Illinois State baseball team wrapped up its regular season Saturday with a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley at Dozer Park in Peoria.

The Redbirds (22-32, 12-15 in the MVC) will be the No. 6 seed in the MVC Tournament and open play on Tuesday against Evansville at 2:30 p.m. in Carbondale.

Bradley (20-20, 12-10) prevailed on the strength of solo home runs from Brendan Dougherty, Eli Rawlinson and Keaton Rice.

ISU's lone run crossed the plate in the third when Aidan Huggins' double drove home Jordan Libman.

Redbird starter Jack Anderson allowed one run and struck out three over the first three innings.

After Grant Jausel pitched the initial three innings for the Braves, Taylor Catton allowed just three hits and fanned two over six scoreless frames to earn the win.

Illinois Wesleyan

Lacrosse ousted: The IWU men's lacrosse team suffered a 30-5 defeat to No. 2-ranked Salisbury in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Salisbury, Md.

The Titans bowed out at 15-2. IWU received one goal apiece from Jaxon Hendrickson, Rick Smith, Tanner Nelson, Trystan Seeley and Nick Ceko.

Salisbury (16-1) got a team-high four goals from Cross Ferrara and five assists from Pierre Armstrong.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.