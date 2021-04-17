Watch now: College report: Illinois State softball sweeps MVC doubleheader from Southern Illinois

Mack Leonard and Emme Olson belted sixth-inning solo homers to spark the Illinois State softball team to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Southern Illinois in the second game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Marian Kneer Stadium.
The equalizer and go-ahead💣🔥#BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/VX3uqkE7NQ— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) April 17, 2021
The Redbirds also won the first game, 6-1, and stand at 23-5 overall and 9-1 in the MVC.
Morgan Day relieved Leonard for the final 2⅓ innings in the pitcher's circle and allowed one run and struck out five while bumping her record to 14-4.
Andrea Coursey joined Olson and Leonard with two hits.
Spenser Strandgard homered in the opener for ISU. Strandgard and Coursey each had three hits and two RBIs.
Day pitched the complete game, striking out eight and walking three.
Baseball falls twice: The ISU baseball team's struggles continued with 6-4 and 2-1 nonconference road losses to Milwaukee.
Jordan Lussier (4-2) took the loss for the Redbirds (12-21) in the first game. Ryan Cermak drove in two runs, and Jake McCaw and Aidan Huggins had two hits each.
The nightcap ended when Jeremy Gaines was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a Huggins fly ball. The lone ISU run scored in the third as Huggins singled home Gunner Peterson.
Redbird starter Jack Anderson (1-3) was the loser after allowing two runs over three innings. Reliever Colin Wyman followed with five perfect innings, striking out two.
Lecoeur Diver of Year: ISU's Carolina Lecoeur was named Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Year after the conference meet in Carbondale.
The Redbirds finished fourth as a team with a score of 444.
Labat competes in NCAA: Redbird sophomore Angelica Labat scored a 9.7375 in the vault at the NCAA Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
Labat was the first ISU gymnast to compete in the NCAA national meet.
Five soccer players honored: ISU seniors Abby Basier and Ashley Santos were named first team selections on the Missouri Valley Conference all-star teams.
Junior Shaina Dudas and sophomore Michaela Kirschten were picked for the second team, while Ashlee Bakaitis earneda spot on the all-freshman team.
Illinois Wesleyan
Baseball takes two: The IWU baseball team swept a doubleheader from Augustana, 9-4 and 9-6, at Horenberger Field.
Dan Cerniglia had three hits and three RBIs for the Titans in the opener. Evan Ranneklev contributed two hits and two RBIs with Ethan Burgh also driving home a pair.