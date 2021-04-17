Watch now: College report: Illinois State softball sweeps MVC doubleheader from Southern Illinois

Mack Leonard and Emme Olson belted sixth-inning solo homers to spark the Illinois State softball team to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Southern Illinois in the second game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader Saturday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

The Redbirds also won the first game, 6-1, and stand at 23-5 overall and 9-1 in the MVC.

Morgan Day relieved Leonard for the final 2⅓ innings in the pitcher's circle and allowed one run and struck out five while bumping her record to 14-4.

Andrea Coursey joined Olson and Leonard with two hits.

Spenser Strandgard homered in the opener for ISU. Strandgard and Coursey each had three hits and two RBIs.

Day pitched the complete game, striking out eight and walking three.

Baseball falls twice: The ISU baseball team's struggles continued with 6-4 and 2-1 nonconference road losses to Milwaukee.

Jordan Lussier (4-2) took the loss for the Redbirds (12-21) in the first game. Ryan Cermak drove in two runs, and Jake McCaw and Aidan Huggins had two hits each.