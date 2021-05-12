Watch now: College report: Illinois State's Himmelman repeats as All-American

For the second year in a row, Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman has earned first-team All-America honors on both the Associated Press and the Stats Perform FCS teams.
Himmelman was among 16 selections out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the overall high for any conference.
The Geneseo native also earned first team FCS All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association in 2019 and was named a third-team All-America selection by HERO Sports FCS.
A two-time All-MVFC first team choice at offensive tackle, Himmelman was also named the 2020-21 MVFC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He was a repeat MVFC All-Academic Team first team selection (2019) and was one of 12 national finalists for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the "Academic Heisman."
Himmelman started all four games for ISU at left tackle during the spring 2021 season and graded out at over 90 percent. He was a key member of the offensive line unit that helped the Redbirds rush for 172 yards per game.
Following the NFL Draft, he signed a priority free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.
Valley softball honors: ISU's Morgan Day, Mack Leonard and Andrea Coursey have been named to the all-MVC first team.
No doubt in our minds, @MorganDay_29 is an All-MVC First Team selection!😤💪#BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/Ze1fXzNDG4— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) May 12, 2021
Redbirds Spenser Strandgard, Kaili Chval and Emme Olson are part of the second team, while Strandgard was selected to the all-Defensive Team at first base.
Day has posted an 11-2 pitching record and 1.89 ERA in conference play.
Leonard sports a .446 batting average in Valley games with eight home runs as well as a 2.36 ERA in the circle. She was picked first team at the utility/pitcher spot.
Honestly, what can't @mackleonard31 do? She's earned a spot on the All-MVC First Team!#BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/9xHtzV28cw— Illinois State Softball (@RedbirdsSB) May 12, 2021
Coursey was named at the designated player/non-pitcher position on the first team. She boasts a .404 average.
Golf adds Peugnet: The ISU men’s golf team has added transfer Valentin Peugnet to the roster for the upcoming season, according to head coach Ray Kralis.
Peugnet comes to Illinois State from Division II Lander University, where he played in the fall of 2020 before most of the spring season was cancelled due to the pandemic in addition to a limited 2021 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
He had a scoring average of 73.18 during the 2020-21 season, playing in eight tournaments and 22 total rounds.
“I was hoping to one additional player to the squad for next year providing his resume showed he could have an immediate impact on our success,” said Kralis. “Valentin brings that resume to the table."
