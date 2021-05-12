Watch now: College report: Illinois State's Himmelman repeats as All-American

Redbirds Spenser Strandgard, Kaili Chval and Emme Olson are part of the second team, while Strandgard was selected to the all-Defensive Team at first base.

Day has posted an 11-2 pitching record and 1.89 ERA in conference play.

Leonard sports a .446 batting average in Valley games with eight home runs as well as a 2.36 ERA in the circle. She was picked first team at the utility/pitcher spot.

Coursey was named at the designated player/non-pitcher position on the first team. She boasts a .404 average.

Golf adds Peugnet: The ISU men’s golf team has added transfer Valentin Peugnet to the roster for the upcoming season, according to head coach Ray Kralis.

Peugnet comes to Illinois State from Division II Lander University, where he played in the fall of 2020 before most of the spring season was cancelled due to the pandemic in addition to a limited 2021 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He had a scoring average of 73.18 during the 2020-21 season, playing in eight tournaments and 22 total rounds.

“I was hoping to one additional player to the squad for next year providing his resume showed he could have an immediate impact on our success,” said Kralis. “Valentin brings that resume to the table."

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

