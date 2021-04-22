 Skip to main content
Watch now: College report: Illinois State's Himmelman, Ridgeway named first team all-MVFC
COLLEGE REPORT

Watch now: College report: Illinois State's Himmelman, Ridgeway named first team all-MVFC

Drew Himmelman

Drew Himmelman gives Illinois State an All-American and an NFL prospect at left tackle for its offensive line.

 Illinois State photo

Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and defensive nose tackle John Ridgeway have been selected first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference all-stars.

ISU opted out of the remainder of the MVFC season after four games because of depth and injury concerns.

Himmelman is a graduate student preparing for the NFL Draft.

Ridgeway is a junior from Bloomington who announced on Twitter earlier this week he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Ridgeway's Twitter feed, he has received scholarship offers from such Power Five programs as Iowa, Penn State, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Arizona State and Indiana since announcing his intention to transfer.

Redbirds receiving honorable mention on the all-MVFC team were fullback Tim McCloyn and linebackers Brandon Simon and Shanon Reid.

Softball thrashes Bradley: The Redbird softball team whipped Bradley, 8-0, in the opener of the MVC doubleheader at Marian Kneer Stadium.

Mack Leonard smashed two home runs and drove in five for the Redbirds, who improved to 24-6 and 10-2 in conference play. 

Andrea Coursey and Spenser Strandgard also cracked homers for ISU.

Morgan Day (15-4) pitched the six-inning complete game, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out 10.

+2 
Drew Himmelman, OL

Himmelman
+2 
John Ridgeway, 2021

Ridgeway
Tags

