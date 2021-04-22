Watch now: College report: Illinois State's Himmelman, Ridgeway named first team all-MVFC

Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and defensive nose tackle John Ridgeway have been selected first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference all-stars.

ISU opted out of the remainder of the MVFC season after four games because of depth and injury concerns.

Himmelman is a graduate student preparing for the NFL Draft.

Ridgeway is a junior from Bloomington who announced on Twitter earlier this week he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Ridgeway's Twitter feed, he has received scholarship offers from such Power Five programs as Iowa, Penn State, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Arizona State and Indiana since announcing his intention to transfer.

Redbirds receiving honorable mention on the all-MVFC team were fullback Tim McCloyn and linebackers Brandon Simon and Shanon Reid.

Softball thrashes Bradley: The Redbird softball team whipped Bradley, 8-0, in the opener of the MVC doubleheader at Marian Kneer Stadium.