Watch now: Illinois State earns another MVC All-Sports Trophy

Illinois State has won the Missouri Valley Conference All-Sports Trophy for the second consecutive time, a feat the Redbirds had not accomplished in more than 20 years.

ISU topped the MVC in 2018-19. The conference did not award the trophy during the pandemic-shortened competition year of 2019-20.

The Redbirds last earned the honor in back-to-back seasons when they won four in succession from 1995-96 to 1998-99.

“I’m extremely proud of the effort our student-athletes, coaches and staff put in during one of the most challenging and difficult competition seasons we’ve ever seen,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “All of their hard work, perseverance and dedication on and off the field resulted in our programs winning six MVC titles and several other programs finishing near the top of their respective standings.”

The Redbirds earned six team titles of the 16 MVC sports the university sponsors and had an aggregate score of 7.842.

ISU claimed league championships in men’s cross country, softball, women’s tennis, women’s indoor track & field, women’s outdoor track & field, and volleyball. The Redbirds also had runner-up finishes in men’s golf and men’s outdoor track & field.

“Winning the MVC All-Sports Trophy is something we strive to do every year,” said Brennan, “but earning it this year with everything they’ve had to go through is remarkable and truly something our fans, donors, alumni and community should be very proud of.”

Missouri State finished second in the all-sports trophy race with an aggregate score of 7.137. Indiana State was third with Northern Iowa fourth and Drake fifth.

Finishes in baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball are based on regular-season competition. All other sports are determined by finish at the championship tournament or championship meet.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Volleyball adds Barreau to staff: ISU head volleyball coach Leah Johnson has named Jake Barreau as associate head coach. Barreau replaces longtime assistant Eric Plunkett, who left the program to take the vacant head coaching position at Gardner-Webb.

Barreau joins the Redbirds after spending the previous three seasons at Oklahoma, where he developed the Sooners' defense into one of the top squads in the Big 12 and the NCAA.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to join my friend and mentor Leah Johnson, her staff, and the team here at Illinois State," Barreau said. "Having previously coached in the Missouri Valley Conference, I know how competitive this league is and what it takes to be at the top."

"I am thrilled to add Jake (Barreau) to our coaching staff," said Johnson. "He is an elite recruiter, a great coach, and an incredible person. We are fortunate to call him a Redbird."

Barreau's recruiting efforts helped the Sooners secure the No. 10 recruiting class in the country in 2021, while their class of 2022 ranked No. 8 overall. His passion for others extends past the volleyball cour

Grigsby back on Hall ballot: Former ISU linebacker Boomer Grigsby has made the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the sixth consecutive year.

Grigsby was a three-time first team All-American from 2002-04 and is the FCS career leader in total tackles (550) and solo tackles (325).

ISU to host two MVC events: The Valley has announced ISU will serve as host for the MVC cross country and volleyball championships during the 2021-22 competition season.

The league’s cross country meet will be contested at the Weibring Golf Club on October 29. The women's 5K race and the men's 8K race will be run around the golf course that annually hosts a fall invitational meet. Illinois State is hosting the event for the first time since 2012.

About a month later, Redbird Arena will be the site of the league’s volleyball tournament on Nov. 25-27. ISU will serve as host for the second straight year and the 11th time in its history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.