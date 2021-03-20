Watch now: Illinois State softball edges Indiana State for seventh straight win

The Illinois State softball team tripped Indiana State, 4-2, Sunday in Terre Haute, Ind., for its seventh straight victory.
The Redbirds swept the Missouri Valley Conference series while improving to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in the Valley.
Run-scoring singles from Emme Olson and Jayden Standish put ISU ahead 2-0 in the first inning. A two-run home run from Annie Tokarek in the fourth brought the Sycamores into a tie.
Dayna Kennedy broke that tie with a sixth-inning solo home run. Mack Leonard (7-1) allowed one hit in three innings of relief to pick up the win.
Baseball defeated: The Redbird baseball team's weekend of near misses continued with an 11-8 loss to No. 7-ranked East Carolina at Greenville, N.C.
The Pirates (16-3) scored six unearned runs while completing the series sweep.
ISU (5-12) received two hits and two RBIs from Jack Butler. Jordan Libman, Ryan Cermak and Jeremey Gaines also had two hits each.
BUTTERS! 🧈🔥@jackdbutler10 doing it all to start this one! Two-RBI single before a nifty slide on a hit by @RyanCermak!
📺 | ESPN+: https://t.co/nYLohZ06EE
Mid 1 | ISU 3, No. 7 ECU 0
Redbird starter Sean Sinisko took the loss. Seth Caddell and Bryson Worrell blasted home runs for East Carolina.
Volleyball rolls: The Redbird volleyball team (10-5, 8-3 in the MVC) handled Evansville, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20, at Redbird Arena.
Kaylee Martin paced ISU with 13 kills and Nicole Lund added nine. Stef Jankiewicz handed out 34 assists and Kendal Meier led her team with 18 digs.
Women's soccer falls: MVC leader Loyola defeated ISU, 3-2, at Chicago. All five goals were scored in the first half.
ISU (2-5, 2-3 in the Valley) received goals from Sarah LaFayette on an assist from Abby Basler and an unassisted tally from Riley O'Brien.
Loyola is 4-0-1 both overall and in league play.
Illinois Wesleyan
Softball loses: The IWU softball team dropped the first game of a doubleheader against Elmhurst, 8-4, at Inspiration Field.
Megan Fontanetta and Hayley Earl had three hits apiece for the Titans.