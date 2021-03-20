Watch now: Illinois State softball edges Indiana State for seventh straight win

The Illinois State softball team tripped Indiana State, 4-2, Sunday in Terre Haute, Ind., for its seventh straight victory.

The Redbirds swept the Missouri Valley Conference series while improving to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in the Valley.

Run-scoring singles from Emme Olson and Jayden Standish put ISU ahead 2-0 in the first inning. A two-run home run from Annie Tokarek in the fourth brought the Sycamores into a tie.

Dayna Kennedy broke that tie with a sixth-inning solo home run. Mack Leonard (7-1) allowed one hit in three innings of relief to pick up the win.

Baseball defeated: The Redbird baseball team's weekend of near misses continued with an 11-8 loss to No. 7-ranked East Carolina at Greenville, N.C.

The Pirates (16-3) scored six unearned runs while completing the series sweep.

ISU (5-12) received two hits and two RBIs from Jack Butler. Jordan Libman, Ryan Cermak and Jeremey Gaines also had two hits each.

Redbird starter Sean Sinisko took the loss. Seth Caddell and Bryson Worrell blasted home runs for East Carolina.