 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois State softball edges Indiana State for seventh straight win
0 comments
COLLEGE REPORT

Watch now: Illinois State softball edges Indiana State for seventh straight win

{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State softball team tripped Indiana State, 4-2, Sunday in Terre Haute, Ind., for its seventh straight victory.

The Redbirds swept the Missouri Valley Conference series while improving to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in the Valley.

Run-scoring singles from Emme Olson and Jayden Standish put ISU ahead 2-0 in the first inning. A two-run home run from Annie Tokarek in the fourth brought the Sycamores into a tie.

Dayna Kennedy broke that tie with a sixth-inning solo home run. Mack Leonard (7-1) allowed one hit in three innings of relief to pick up the win. 

Baseball defeated: The Redbird baseball team's weekend of near misses continued with an 11-8 loss to No. 7-ranked East Carolina at Greenville, N.C.

The Pirates (16-3) scored six unearned runs while completing the series sweep.

ISU (5-12) received two hits and two RBIs from Jack Butler. Jordan Libman, Ryan Cermak and Jeremey Gaines also had two hits each.

Redbird starter Sean Sinisko took the loss. Seth Caddell and Bryson Worrell blasted home runs for East Carolina. 

Volleyball rolls: The Redbird volleyball team (10-5, 8-3 in the MVC) handled Evansville, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20, at Redbird Arena.

Kaylee Martin paced ISU with 13 kills and Nicole Lund added nine. Stef Jankiewicz handed out 34 assists and Kendal Meier led her team with 18 digs.

Women's soccer falls: MVC leader Loyola defeated ISU, 3-2, at Chicago. All five goals were scored in the first half.

ISU (2-5, 2-3 in the Valley) received goals from Sarah LaFayette on an assist from Abby Basler and an unassisted tally from Riley O'Brien.

Loyola is 4-0-1 both overall and in league play.

Illinois Wesleyan

Softball loses: The IWU softball team dropped the first game of a doubleheader against Elmhurst, 8-4, at Inspiration Field.

Megan Fontanetta and Hayley Earl had three hits apiece for the Titans.

DANYA KENNEDY 2021 HEDSHOT

Kennedy
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sports reporter Matt Flaten shares his thoughts on Illinois' game with Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News